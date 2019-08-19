Gmail is super busted right now (it's not just you)

Twitter More

Facebook More

Gmail just gave you the perfect Monday gift: a legitimate excuse to ignore all of your boss's emails.

According to Google, some users of the company's email service are unable to log into their accounts. The problems were first acknowledged by Google just before 12 p.m. PT today and while access for some people has since been restored, the issue is ongoing for others.

"The affected users are unable to access Gmail," reads the latest status update (at the time of this writing) from Google. "Users may experience issues signing into all Google services via OAuth or Chrome devices."

Looks like Google authentication has taken a dive. Chromebook users - you now have a doorstop for a computer if you weren't logged in. — Iain Thomson (@iainthomson) August 19, 2019 Read more...

More about Google, Gmail, Email, Tech, and Big Tech Companies