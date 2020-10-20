GMC just revealed the all-new Hummer EV, a 1,000-horsepower electric pickup to take on the Tesla Cybertruck — take a closer look

2022 GMC Hummer EV. GMC

The GMC Hummer EV — GM's first electric pickup — has arrived.

GMC debuted the truck on Tuesday and announced that people can now reserve the "Edition 1" model, which costs $112,595 to start.

The off-road-capable truck will compete with upcoming offerings from Tesla, Nikola, Rivian, and Ford.

GMC will roll out three additional trim levels over the next few years, including a base-trim version that will cost $80,000.

General Motors shut down the Hummer brand back in 2010, but now the nameplate — which calls to mind excessively large, gas-gulping, CO2-spewing SUVs — is back for an unexpected second go.

GMC unveiled the long-awaited Hummer EV on Tuesday — and although the new Hummer is large as ever, it doesn't guzzle fuel or emit greenhouse gases like its ancestors.

The Hummer EV — an electric pickup set to compete with upcoming zero-emission trucks from Rivian, Tesla, Ford, Lordstown, and Nikola — was supposed to debut back in May, but the pandemic delayed those plans. Now GMC has revealed all the details, pricing, and trim levels for the Hummer EV.

Reservations are now open for the "Edition 1" version, which will be the first model available and carries a starting MSRP of $112,595. That truck comes with a huge assortment of interesting features, and boasts the lineup's most powerful drivetrain, a tri-motor setup that GMC says puts out 1,000 horsepower.

GMC said it will roll out three additional trim levels over the next few years, including a base-level, dual-motor truck that will hit the market in 2024 with a starting price tag of $80,000. Here's everything else you need to know about GMC's new electric pickup:

GMC just revealed its first electric pickup — an off-road-ready, high-performance behemoth called the GMC Hummer EV.

The automaker planned to reveal the battery-powered truck on May 20, but the pandemic pushed that by five months.

GM closed down the Hummer brand in 2010, but now the name — synonymous with gas-guzzling excess — lives on as a zero-emission vehicle.

GMC has slowly revealed bits of information about the truck over the last several months, but now we know exactly what the pickup has in store.

The Hummer EV is billed as a "super truck" with "unprecedented off-road capability."

Starting at $80,000 for the base trim, it'll compete with upcoming electric pickups from Rivian, Tesla, Lordstown Motors, and others.

But the base model won't be available until 2024 — GM is launching the truck in just one trim level, a top-of-the-line "Edition 1" version.

That truck starts at $112,595 and boasts three motors that send power to all four wheels.

The tri-motor setup puts out 1,000 horsepower and allows for a 0-60-mph time of roughly three seconds, according to GM's estimates.

The top-trim truck claims 350 miles of driving range. If accurate, that would place the Hummer EV near the top of the electric-car market when it comes to range.

Thanks to its fast-charging capability, the pickup will be able to recoup nearly 100 miles of range in 10 minutes, GMC claims.

GMC is targeting the off-roading crowd with the new truck, and the available options reflect that.

Owners will be able to choose features like "crab walk", a four-wheel steering mode that lets the truck travel diagonally.

There's also an "extract mode" option that enables the truck to lift by six inches on demand for especially challenging situations.

Other optional appointments include an adaptive air suspension, steel armoring to protect the battery, and underbody cameras.

Plus, buyers can opt for Super Cruise, GM's driver-assistance technology that's currently available on some Cadillac models.

The Edition 1 model will come with a transparent roof that drivers can remove in sections — rivaling similar features from Jeep and Ford.

After the launch-edition truck, GMC will roll out three additional trim levels starting at $100,000, $90,000, and $80,000 over the next few years.

GM will start production in the fall of 2021 at its Factory Zero plant in Detroit.

