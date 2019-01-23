GMC's New Rear-View Camera Can Make Your Trailer "Invisible"

From Popular Mechanics

No, the new 2020 GMC Sierra Heavy Duty can't drape an invisibility cloak on top of your trailer-those don't exist yet-but with cameras, it can almost do the same thing. By combining the images from the tailgate back-up camera and an auxiliary camera attached to the back of your trailer, the Sierra HD can show you what's hiding behind your trailer.

The trailer-mounted camera will be offered as an accessory, and GMC says the feature only works with hitched box or camping trailers up to 32 feet long. Sorry, fifth-wheel owners, though the new Sierra HD at least offers a bed-view camera to help you get things hitched up. In total, the new truck offers 15 different camera views with the optional ProGrade Trailering System. There's even a camera you can mount inside your trailer, so you can check on your cargo real-time.

The Sierra HD also gets the same two-piece tailgate found on last year's new Sierra 1500. GMC offers a 6.6-liter Duramax turbodiesel V8 making 445 horsepower and 910 lb-ft of torque, mated to an Allison 10-speed automatic. That's not as much torque as the new Ram Heavy Duty trucks-which, with their Cummins High-Output diesels put out 1000 lb-ft-but it's enough to tow up to 30,000 pounds.

That new Ram HD offers tailgate- and bed-view cameras, but doesn't give you transparent-trailer capabilities. GMC says the invisi-trailer feature should help with maneuvering in tight spaces, and make merging onto the highway easier.

It's unclear whether this feature will also be available on the new Chevy Silverado Heavy Duty, which will be fully revealed in February. The GMC Sierra 2500 and 3500 will go on sale this summer.

via Jalopnik

('You Might Also Like',)