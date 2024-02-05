GMFS MO Job Center & Freeman Healthcare Career Expo!

Pam Regan with the Missouri Job Center and Ashley Jones-Scroggins with Freeman Health are here with Bubba this morning to talk about the Healthcare Career Expo! People often forget that a hospital or healthcare setting is much more than just being a nurse or physician and takes an entire village of people to run smoothly. The expo is on March 7th and held at the Leggett & Platt Athletics Center at MSSU!

