‘GMOAT’: Serena Williams and her techie husband are parents again. See the picture

She’s a mom times two.

Serena Williams and her husband, Alexis Ohanian, welcomed another daughter to the world. Big sister Olympia is 5.

The tennis icon, 41, and tech entrepreneur, 40, shared the news on their respective Instagram pages Tuesday, about three weeks after their epic gender reveal party at their Palm Beach Gardens home.

The infant’s name?

Adira, which is Hebrew for “strong, noble, powerful.”

“I’m grateful to report our house is teeming with love: a happy and healthy newborn girl and happy and healthy mama,” wrote Ohanian, along with a picture of the family of four. “Feeling grateful. @serenawilliams, you’ve now given me another incomparable gift — you’re the GMOAT.”

Translation: Greatest Mother of All Time. Awww.

The Reddit co-founder also thanked the medical staff, without naming the hospital where his famous wife gave birth.

Thankfully, there don’t appear to be complications this time around, unlike Williams’ first harrowing experience with motherhood.

The tennis icon revealed she suffered serious health issues while delivering Olympia at St. Mary’s Medical Center in West Palm Beach on Sept. 1, 2017.

Williams later revealed that after she had to have an emergency C-section after the baby’s heart rate plummeted. The next day, Williams felt short of breath, and a CAT scan revealed blood clots in her lungs. To top it off, the stitches popped out from coughing, and a hematoma formed in her abdomen. The ace was bedridden for weeks before making a full recovery — and back on the court five months later.