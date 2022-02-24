GM's Barra expects high new-car prices and low inventory for 2022

If you plan to buy a General Motors vehicle, expect high prices into next year.

GM CEO Mary Barra said Wednesday new-vehicle profit margins will remain strong based on robust customer demand and continued low inventory.

Even once GM can restock inventory, gone are the days of dealership lots spilling over with new cars, Barra said.

GM CEO Mary Barra (left) discussed the state of the automaker's business in a virtual chat with Rod Lache, senior research analyst at Wolfe Research for the Virtual Global Auto, Tech & Mobility Conference on Feb. 23, 2022.

“We’ll never go back to the inventory levels that we were in the past," Barra said. "In all the tragedy that surrounded COVID … we have learned a lot on how to strengthen our business, run leaner, work with the dealers, use data analytics to make sure dealers are ordering the right vehicle. There are so many elements where we’ve learned to run more efficiently that we’ll never go back from."

Barra made the comments, along with talking about how GM is competing to hire bunches of technical talent, during a virtual chat with Rod Lache, senior research analyst at Wolfe Research for the Virtual Global Auto, Tech & Mobility Conference.

Push to meet demand

GM and other automakers have experienced unprecedented fat-profit margins in the past two years as new car inventory dropped off and dealers could demand the manufacturer's suggested retail price or more.

Carmakers struggled with manufacturing when a global shortage of semiconductor chips hit the industry about a year ago. The chips are used in a variety of car parts and when they became hard to get, GM and others either idled factories or built vehicles without certain parts. GM directed the chip parts it could get to its highly profitable pickups and big SUVs, halting production of sedans and smaller SUVs.

The chip shortage continues, though Barra has said she believes it will improve as the year progresses. But that won't mitigate the prices on GM's new vehicles.

“We do expect the favorable pricing environment to continue as inventories are going to take well beyond 2022 to rebuild," Barra said. "Some of this is GM-unique because we came into COVID lean. We saw incredibly strong demand. So we’re working to build every single vehicle we can build because of the demand is so strong.”

Rate hike won't matter

Barra said GM has a "long runway" to rebuild its inventory levels and despite the automaker's push to go all-electric by 2035, the market for gasoline-powered GM cars will remain strong.

"We’ll see improved profitability in internal combustion engines with next generation of crossovers," Barra said. "Option mix will continue to be favorable as we see demand for our higher trim models."

Not even a rate hike by the Federal Reserve could derail GM's car sales, she said.

A full percentage point increase would still keep auto loan interest rates "below the low levels what they were pre-COVID," Barra said.

“When we look at where household savings are and have risen during the pandemic and the fact that there’s such a strong job market, we don’t think that’s going to be enough to dramatically change it," Barra said. "We see pent-up demand and we see our low inventory. Those are the factors we look at when we think we can maintain the strong pricing through 2022 and into 2023."

Hiring thousands

Barra also told Lache that GM is on a hiring binge this year when it comes to engineers, IT professionals, software and other technology talent.

Last year, the automaker hired 8,000 tech professionals, Barra said, and will do so again this year.

In January, GM said it will hire 300 to 400 software specialists as it builds its Ultifi platform and designs in-vehicle apps and other technology for it. Ultifi is GM's software platform that will support future apps and services to customers over the air in both gasoline-powered and electric cars.

GM also said it will hire more than 8,000 people across various technology teams and other areas of the company. The hiring extends to GM Defense, GM's wholly owned subsidiary that makes products for the military.

Barra said "well over" half of GM's current technical talent has been with the company less than five years and "40% of our executive hires are from technology companies.”

The Renaissance Center in downtown Detroit sits in the background along the Detroit RiverWalk on March 11, 2021.

"We are highly successful," Barra said of hiring tech talent. "We’ve made some changes to our compensation system to be on par with the famed companies."

Barra did not specifically outline how GM changed its compensation and spokespeople did not provide an immediate response to questions about it.

'Change the world'

Barra said GM is hiring a generation of workers, typically college grads, who not only want a fair wage but "they also want to work with a company where they have the same values. They want to work for a company that’s going to change the world.”

When GM announced early last year that it plans to be carbon neutral by 2040 and offer an entire lineup of zero emissions vehicles by 2035, Barra said, job applications at the company went up.

Also helping attract talent is GM's Work Appropriately policy, which allows for more remote work if it fits the job. She said about 15,000 software engineers and developers are located all over the world, not just in Warren and Detroit.

“We are competing for talent," Barra said. "We’ve got to win directly. We offer a lot of different places to work and exciting things to work on."

