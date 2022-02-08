GM's chip strategy that keeps production running as Ford goes down

Jamie L. LaReau, Detroit Free Press
·4 min read

A deal with semiconductor chipmakers is keeping General Motors assembly lines in North America rolling, while Ford Motor Co. idles many of its plants for the week.

The Detroit Three automakers each face the ongoing shortage of semiconductor chips that are used in many car parts. The shortage has been crippling production across the industry since this time last year. So far Stellantis confirms its plants in North America continue to operate as normal.

Yet Ford is the only one hit by it at the moment and shutting down.

The front grille goes onto a Ford Bronco Monday, June 14, 2021, at the Ford Michigan Assembly Plant in Wayne MI.
The front grille goes onto a Ford Bronco Monday, June 14, 2021, at the Ford Michigan Assembly Plant in Wayne MI.

"I couldn’t speculate about the other companies," said Ford spokeswoman Kelli Felker. "The global semiconductor shortage continues to affect Ford’s North American plants – along with automakers and other industries around the world."

GM and Stellantis are not immune to the chip shortage. Both saw a series of production disruptions throughout last year due to an inability to get the chip parts.

But GM is confident it will not be stopping production in the near term due to the chips shortage, spokesman David Barnas said.

Last week, CEO Mary Barra and CFO Paul Jacobson told investors at the Deutsche Bank Center in New York that GM predicts it will grow its production volume by 25% to 30% globally this year compared to last year. It has secured deals with the chipmakers in its supply chain, according to a research note on Monday from Deutsche Bank analyst Emmanuel Rosner.

Ford's working on it

At Ford, meanwhile, production will be disrupted at six North American plants this week as it works to mitigate the impact of the unavailable chips.

"Behind the scenes, we have teams working on how to maximize production, with a continued commitment to building every high-demand vehicle for our customers with the quality they expect," Felker said.

The following plants were either idled or shifts reduced starting Monday:

  • Michigan Assembly will be down: Bronco and Ranger production.

  • Chicago Assembly will be down: Explorer, Lincoln Aviator and Police Interceptor SUV production.

  • Kansas City Assembly will be down: F-150 production.

  • Cuautitlan Assembly plant in Mexico will be down: Mustang Mach-E production.

  • Dearborn Truck and Kansas City Transit production will run on one shift.

GM's commitments

Last week, Barra told Wall Street that the chip shortage was easing and she expected supply of chip parts to improve as the year progressed.

In the Deutsche Bank research note, Rosner said GM's confidence that it can grow its production volume is based on "firm supply commitments from its semiconductor manufacturers across the chain."

"GM said it has been working with the supply base, tier 2 and tier 3 suppliers and built strategic relationships with manufacturers, providing it more transparency earlier," Rosner said. "The company has received firm commitment from semiconductor suppliers."

Tier 2 and tier 3 suppliers are the smaller parts suppliers who often buy the chips directly from the chip manufacturers and assemble a part before shipping that part to a larger, tier 1 supplier. That tier 1 supplier finishes the part and ships it directly to the automaker who assembles it in a vehicle.

More smaller SUVs

Last year GM built 3,990,845 vehicles, down 13.8% from 2020, said Sam Fiorani, vice president of Global Vehicle Forecasting at AutoForecast Solutions. But he forecasts that GM will grow its production this year by 29.1% to over 5.15 million units, "as long as supplies of parts remains steady."

General Motors employees work on the assembly line Friday, April 26, 2019 at Fairfax Assembly &amp; Stamping Plant in Kansas City, Kansas. The Fairfax facility produces the Cadillac XT4 and Chevrolet Malibu.
General Motors employees work on the assembly line Friday, April 26, 2019 at Fairfax Assembly & Stamping Plant in Kansas City, Kansas. The Fairfax facility produces the Cadillac XT4 and Chevrolet Malibu.

In its year-end earnings released Feb. 1, GM said for 2022 it expects to report a net income of $9.4 billion to $10.8 billion, and its adjusted earnings before interest and taxes to be between $13 billion and $15 billion.

GM was hit harder than most automakers last year, especially in the third quarter, due to the COVID-19 outbreak in Malaysia, making it an easier comparison against this year's results, Rosner said. GM reported its third-quarter net income plummeted to $2.4 billion from $4 billion in the year-ago period.

But for the full year, GM's pretax profits were a record $14.3 billion compared with $9.7 billion in 2020.

"GM was forced to go into optimization mode last year amid scarcity of chips, and primarily focused on preserving volumes of trucks and SUVs," Rosner wrote. "As more chip capacity comes on over the course of this year, it will be able to tap into the underutilized vehicle capacity, which includes crossovers, smaller trucks and sedans."

Looking beyond this year, Barra and Jacobson said GM can eventually reach annual production of 4 million vehicles in North America over the next few years, with 3.2 million being gasoline-powered vehicles and looking to increased adoption of electric vehicles.

Contact Jamie L. LaReau at 313-222-2149 or jlareau@freepress.com. Follow her on Twitter @jlareauan. Read more on General Motors and sign up for our autos newsletter. Become a subscriber.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: GM's chip strategy that keeps production running as Ford goes down

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Chip shortage idles Ford F-150 production in KC, drops Transit to one shift

    A global shortage of semiconductor chips once again causes Ford to shut down F-150 production in Kansas City and slow Transit van production.

  • Ford delivers its first all-electric vehicle made in Kansas City and demand is soaring

    “Our employees are very excited about being a part of history,” said the manager of Ford’s Kansas City factory, where the Detroit automaker producers more vehicles than at any other factory on the continent.

  • Ford to slow production at several plants due to chip shortage, report says

    Ford Motor Co. (NYSE: F) would suspend or cut production at eight assembly plants in the U.S., Mexico and Canada.

  • Deep purple: Why Northeastern, Central Wisconsin streetlights are turning purple

    Noticed random streetlights giving off a purple hue? You're not alone. Here's why it happens and who'd like to know about it.

  • Chinese drug giant halts trading as US move triggers stock plunge

    Wuxi Biologics suspended trading in Hong Kong on Tuesday following a record slump in its share price, after Washington added the Chinese pharmaceutical giant to a list that could restrict its US operations.

  • North Korea No Longer Wants America’s Attention

    North Korea's raft of missile tests might seem like an effort to get back on Washington's agenda. Think again, writes Seong-Hyon Lee.

  • He had 21 Top 10 country hits. Now he’ll sing in Idaho to raise money for Ammon Bundy

    Despite Bundy’s infamous fondness for chairs, this isn’t a reserved-seat concert.

  • Putin quoted song lyrics about rape and necrophilia to explain Russia's demands from Ukraine

    Putin made the comments in a joint press conference with Macron, who held the meeting to stop a Russian invasion of Ukraine.

  • FedEx eyes freighter order as e-commerce soars -sources

    FedEx Corp is in talks with Boeing and Airbus to buy next-generation freighters as e-commerce soars, but the delivery giant has postponed a buying decision amid ongoing labor talks with pilots, industry sources said. The world's largest cargo airline is the latest flashpoint for competition after Boeing last week launched a freighter version of its 777X to compete with a new Airbus A350 freighter. Air cargo demand has been stoked by online shopping, supply chain disruptions and a drop in passenger flights - which often also carry cargo in their holds.

  • Whoever wins the Super Bowl, the Los Angeles Chargers have lost

    Dean Spanos made a mistake uprooting his team from San Diego, where he had a chance to make the Bolts a truly international franchise The Chargers have a beautiful new home in Los Angeles but it’s questionable that they should be there in the first place. Photograph: Kirby Lee/USA Today Sports Amid the sound and fury of the Brian Flores lawsuit, you may have forgotten that the Super Bowl kicks off on Sunday at Los Angeles’ SoFi Stadium. As challenging as it is to pick a winner between the Cincin

  • Japan's 11-member Nambu family shows allure of frugality, limits of stimulus

    When Japan handed Tokyo bus driver Keiki Nambu and his wife, Takako, $870 for each of their nine children, they spent it exactly as the government had feared: paying down a mortgage instead of going shopping. That kind of financial prudence has helped Japanese households amass a staggering $17 trillion in assets over the years, with more than half of that parked in savings. Prime Minister Fumio Kishida's government has paid nearly $17 billion in cash stimulus to families.

  • Tire cut from croc's neck after 6 years

    "I caught the crocodile by myself. I was asking for help from people here but they were scared. It got caught in the trap I set up," said Central Sulawesi province resident Tili, 35, who like many Indonesians goes by one name.After capturing the reptile, Tili used a small saw to cut the tire and posed for photographs afterwards.The crocodile had been elusive, only rarely resurfacing in the water, Tili said. He set up a basic trap with a rope tied to a log with live chickens and ducks as bait. After tracking the reptile for three weeks, it escaped his trap twice.The crocodile had evoked sympathy from local residents who worried the tire would eventually choke it as the reptile grew in size.In January 2020, provincial conservation authorities had offered an unspecified reward for anyone who could remove the structure. It's unclear whether Tili will try to claim it.

  • Canadian police seize fuel, remove oil tanker; court silences protesters' horns

    OTTAWA (Reuters) -Police in Canada's capital said on Monday they had seized thousands of liters of fuel and removed an oil tanker as part of a crackdown to end an 11-day protest against COVID-19 measures, adding truck and protester numbers had fallen significantly. The protest, which has gridlocked Ottawa, has been largely peaceful but ear-splitting horn blaring by protesters saw a court on Monday grant an interim injunction preventing people from sounding horns in the city's downtown. The so-called "Freedom Convoy" consisting of truckers and other motorists started as a movement opposing a Canadian vaccine mandate for cross-border drivers - a requirement mirrored by a U.S. rule - has morphed into a rallying point against Prime Minister Justin Trudeau' public health measures.

  • Dive into the Deepest Structures on Earth

    Just how far down does everything go? This video shows the deepest structures both natural and man-made that go way below the surface. The post Dive into the Deepest Structures on Earth appeared first on Nerdist.

  • Why are Olympic athletes getting pandas instead of medals?

    At the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics, stuffed versions of Bing Dwen Dwen are replacing medals at some ceremonies. Here's why.

  • T. Boone Pickens’ hunter’s paradise ranch in the Texas Panhandle $50 million cheaper

    Mesa Vista Ranch was originally listed for $250 million in 2017. It’s now down to $170 million.

  • Police report: Surveillance video matches victim account of Alvin Kamara battery

    Saints running back Alvin Kamara stands accused of battery causing significant bodily harm. As if often the case for any incidents of this nature that occur in public places, video evidence exists. According to the police report, posted by Nick Underhill, Darnell Greene was attacked by a group of people near a bank of elevators [more]

  • What's the difference between an alligator and a crocodile?

    Florida is known for its giant reptiles. What you mainly see are alligators. But crocodiles live here too.

  • An Olympic skier landed an 'insane' trick holding one ski in his hand — and he still didn't qualify for the finals

    "That is so difficult," one broadcaster proclaimed as the skier continued down the slope. "There's no one else in the contest that's doing it."

  • Retirement Strategy: 6 Useful Tips To Live Off of Interest Alone in Your Golden Years

    The importance of saving for retirement cannot be overstated; fewer and fewer people have pensions today, and the typical Social Security payment is currently around $1,500 per month. While retirees...