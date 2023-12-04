GM's Cruise robotaxi service faces potential fine in alleged cover-up of San Francisco accident

MICHAEL LIEDTKE
·2 min read

California regulators say a San Francisco robotaxi service owned by General Motors covered up an accident involving one of its driverless cars, raising the specter they may add a fine to the recent the suspension of its California license.

The potential penalty facing GM's Cruise service could be around $1.5 million, based on documents filed late last week by the California Public Utilities Commission.

The notice orders Cruise to appear at a Feb. 6 evidentiary hearing to determine whether the robotaxi service misled regulators about what happened after one of its driverless cars ran into a pedestrian who had already been struck by another vehicle driven by a human on the evening of Oct. 2 in San Francisco.

The February hearing comes just six months after the Public Utilities Commission authorized Cruise's robotaxi service to begin charging passengers for around-the-clock rides throughout San Francisco despite strident objections from city officials who warned the driverless cars malfunctioned.

Three weeks after Cruise's Oct. 2 accident, the California Department of Motor Vehicles effectively shut down robotaxi service by suspending its license to operate in the state.

The suspension was a major blow for Cruise and its corporate parent GM, which absorbed huge losses during the development of the driverless service that was supposed to generate $1 billion in revenue by 2025 as it expanded beyond San Francisco.

After losing nearly $6 billion since the end of 2019, Cruise has shifted into reverse as it scrambles to control the fallout from the Oct. 2 accident that critically injured the run-over pedestrian and led to the recent resignation of CEO and co-founder Kyle Vogt.

“Cruise is committed to rebuilding trust with our regulators and will respond in a timely manner" to the Public Utilities Commission, the company said in a Monday statement. The San Francisco-based company has already hired an outside law firm to scrutinize its response to the Oct. 2 accident.

The most serious questions about the incident concern Cruise's handling of a video showing a robotaxi named “Panini” dragging the pedestrian 20 feet before coming to the stop.

In a Dec. 1 filing recounting how Cruise handled disclosures about the accident, the Public Utilities Commission asserted the company tried to conceal how its robotaxi reacted to the accident for more than two weeks.

Cruise didn't provide the video footage until Oct. 19, according to the regulatory filing. The cover-up spanned 15 days, according to the PUC, exposing Cruise and GM to potential fines of $100,000 per day, or $1.5 million.

Recommended Stories

  • GM to cut spending on Cruise driverless vehicles by ‘hundreds of millions of dollars’

    GM has announced it is massively cutting spending on its Cruise driverless car platform, which had been used to operate robotaxis in California. This comes after a pedestrian collision that forced the state’s DMV to pull Cruise’s driverless permits.

  • California regulators weigh a do-over for Cruise’s robotaxi permit

    California regulators have issued an order to halt the implementation of Cruise's permit to charge for robotaxi rides across San Francisco 24/7 as they consider the city's request for a redo of the hearing that granted the permit. The action by the California Public Utilities Commission (CPUC) is in addition to the agency's October 24 automatic suspension of Cruise's authority to carry passengers in driverless AVs, following a suspension of Cruise's driverless permits from the state's Department of Motor Vehicles. The agencies suspended Cruise’s permits after an October 2 incident in which a pedestrian who was struck by a human driver and then landed in the adjacent lane was then run over by a Cruise robotaxi.

  • Bruised Cruise shifts gears in scaled-down robotaxi comeback plan

    Cruise executives are taking a measured business approach that preserves cash and improves safety culture in an attempt to put GM's troubled autonomous vehicle subsidiary on the right path. The first steps in this rebuilding plan, which includes pausing production on its Origin robotaxi, were laid out in an internal email sent to employees by Mo Elshenawy, who was executive vice president of engineering at Cruise and ascended into the president role after co-founder and CEO Kyle Vogt resigned. For now, this strategy includes more "realistic" plans, according to Elshenawy.

  • Cruise is also pausing its manned robotaxi rides for 'a full safety review'

    Following the freak accident, Cruise is also pausing its manned robotaxi rides for 'a full safety review.'

  • Cruise suspends employee stock program, corp bonuses moved up

    Cruise, the autonomous vehicle subsidiary of General Motors, told staff Thursday via email that the employee share-selling program for the fourth quarter is suspended, following an incident that resulted in the robotaxi company losing its permits to operate in California. Cruise cited the need to reevaluate how to offer competitive compensation, according to sources who spoke to TechCrunch on the condition of anonymity. Cruise has confirmed the news to TechCrunch.

  • Cruise recalls entire fleet after robotaxi ran over, dragged pedestrian

    GM self-driving car subsidiary Cruise issued a recall for 950 vehicles equipped with its autonomous vehicle software following a crash that left a pedestrian, who had initially been hit by a human-driven car, stuck under and then dragged by one of the company's robotaxis. The company said in a blog post and in the recall notice filed with the National Highway Traffic and Safety Administration that it issued the recall after an analysis of the robotaxi's response October 2 found the "collision detection subsystem may cause the Cruise AV to attempt to pull over out of traffic instead of remaining stationary when a pullover is not the desired post-collision response." In that October incident, a pedestrian was struck by a human driver and then landed in the adjacent lane where a Cruise robotaxi was driving.

  • GM halts production of Cruise Origin robotaxi amid suspended operations

    Cruise is pausing production of its purpose-built robotaxi, the Origin -- the autonomous vehicle company's latest setback amid suspended operations and increased scrutiny from regulators. Forbes first reported the news, citing audio of Cruise CEO Kyle Vogt's address at an all-hands meeting Monday. TechCrunch has confirmed the news with sources who spoke to us on the condition of anonymity.

  • Ghost, now OpenAI-backed, claims LLMs will overcome self-driving setbacks -- but experts are skeptical

    It's not hyperbolic to say that the self-driving car industry is facing a reckoning. Just this week, Cruise recalled its entire fleet of autonomous cars after a grisly accident involving a pedestrian that led the California DMV to suspend the company from operating driverless robotaxis in the state. Meanwhile, activists in San Francisco have taken to the streets -- literally -- to immobilize driverless cars as form of protest against the city being used as a testing ground for the emerging technology.

  • Things are going from bad to worse for Cruise's robotaxis

    GM's autonomous vehicle Cruise division may have kept its vehicles on the streets even though it knew they had problems recognizing children.

  • These are the cars being discontinued for 2024 and beyond

    As automakers shift to EVs, trim the fat on their lineups and cull slow-selling models, these are the vehicles we expect to die off soon.

  • Supreme Court presses Purdue Pharma on absolving Sackler family of opioid liabilities

    The US Supreme Court heard arguments Monday in a case that could decide if the billionaire Sackler family that controlled OxyContin maker Purdue Pharma can use bankruptcy to shield their personal fortunes from opioid-related liabilities.

  • Crypto is having a 2023 moment

    Crypto's late 2023 surge suggests investors are moving past the industry's recent wave of scandals.

  • GM looks to regain a gear as Tesla finally makes the Cybertruck official

    GM looks to shift back into overdrive with investors.

  • Homebuyers are 'losing patience,' no longer on the sidelines: survey

    Potential homebuyers are no longer waiting for mortgage rates or home prices to drop before they buy, according to Bank of America’s Homebuyers Insight Report.

  • Jeep Renegade is done after 2023 model year

    The Jeep Renegade will be discontinued after the 2023 model year of production concludes.

  • Holiday hack saves people who are terrible at wrapping presents

    Try this before you cut that extra strip of gift-wrapping paper.

  • Mookie Betts will be 'everyday second baseman' for the Dodgers in 2024 season

    After a conversation with manager Dave Roberts, Mookie Betts will stop playing right field next season.

  • Toyota Urban SUV is yet another EV concept revealed, but previewing a production model

    Toyota Urban SUV Concept revealed as a preview of an electric car that will launch next year. It will be one of a few launching in Europe.

  • Robinhood CEO on the bitcoin surge, 24-hour trading, and a potential 9-figure business

    Robinhood CEO Vlad Tenev weighs in on the surge in crypto and the future of the online trading platform.

  • Meta is disconnecting Messenger and Instagram chat later this month

    Meta will soon remove a feature that lets you chat with Facebook friends on Instagram and vice versa. Starting mid-December, the company will disconnect the cross-platform integration, which it added in 2020.