GM's first EV chargers at Flying J rest stops are now open

Car manufacturers continue pushing out EVs, and the government keeps offering incentives, but accessing charging stations is still a barrier for many people considering purchasing an EV. To that end, last year, General Motors partnered with Pilot Travel Centers and EVgo to install up to 500 charging stations at Pilot Flying J rest stops, and the first ones are now open.

Currently, there are 17 charging stations open across 13 states, with GM estimating that number will jump to at least 25 before the end of 2023 — with 100 chargers between them. GM states that "many" stations will include multiple chargers with 350kW (which can be reduced depending on a car's charging needs), around-the-clock access with onsite staff, pull-through charging stations, Plug and Charge compatibility and protective canopies. They will also have typical rest stop amenities, such as restrooms and food, along with free Wi-Fi.

EV drivers can locate charging stations in a few ways, including the GM vehicle brand, Pilot myRewards Plus and EVgo apps. The myRewards Plus app will have food, drink and merchandise deals for all EV owners. But, starting in Spring 2024, GM customers will also get discounts on charging fees and be able to reserve charging stations ahead of time.

The 500 total stations should have up to 2,000 charging stalls and connect both urban and rural areas across the United States. While there's no end date for the project's completion, the trio plans to open 200 charging stations by the end of 2024.