GM's first quarter net income slides, but Barra says GM to hike production

Jamie L. LaReau, Detroit Free Press
·7 min read
In this article:
  • Mary Barra
General Motors reported first-quarter earnings dipped slightly compared with its results a year ago as the industry faced ongoing supply chain issues that disrupted production, limiting supply.

But in the tight supply, high demand market, GM reported revenue gains. The company said it will work to secure leadership in pickups, electric vehicles and self-driving cars to drive future growth.

GM world headquarters in Detroit.
For the quarter, GM on Tuesday reported a net profit of $2.9 billion, nearly flat compared with $3 billion in the year-ago first quarter.

Its earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) were down slightly to $4 billion compared with $4.4 billion a year ago. Net revenue rose to $36 billion compared with $32.5 billion.

In her regular letter to shareholders, GM CEO Mary Barra said the automaker rises to meet challenges.

"With strong demand for our vehicles, including our dramatically redesigned Chevrolet and GMC light-duty pickups launching now, our cost discipline and the progress of our growth plan, we are reaffirming our financial guidance for the calendar year," Barra said.

GM expects full-year 2022 net income of $9.6 billion to $11.2 billion and an EBIT-adjusted range of $13 billion to $15 billion.

"Launching more EVs faster is the catalyst for growth, and we are accelerating our volumes, growing to 1 million units of EV capacity in North America by the end of 2025, and expanding from there," Barra wrote. "In North America alone, we target production of 400,000 all-electric vehicles over the course of 2022 and 2023."

When asked how GM will meet those EV production targets given the ongoing disruptions to the supply chain including the global shortage of semiconductor chips, Barra told reporters the company is "working across all aspects to make sure the vehicles are high quality and ready and that we can work across our supply base."

Barra said GM has established "strategic, long-term relationships" with suppliers at all levels and is sourcing as much as possible from North America.

Ford Motor Co. reports its earnings Wednesday and Stellantis reports its shipments and revenues on May 5 and its complete earnings at midyear.

GM to build more

Despite the volatility in the supply of semiconductor chips, used in a variety of vehicle parts, Barra said GM is well positioned to build 25% to 30% more vehicles this year than it did in 2021.

“There is still volatility in chips and we continue to work on it on a daily basis," Barra said. "We’ve seen an improvement in the first quarter over the fourth quarter. We think there’ll be a strong chip supply in the second half of the year. We’re working deeper into the supply chain … to control our own destiny."

Barra said GM is seeing improvement in its ability to get more chip parts to install in a variety of vehicles across its portfolio beyond big SUVs and pickups. For much of last year, the pickups and SUVs got priority for chip parts.

Earlier this month, GM reported its U.S. sales dropped 20% from the year-ago quarter. In China, GM's second biggest market, the carmaker also saw a decline in sales. It sold 613,000 vehicles, down from the 780,000 vehicles sold a year ago.

Barra blamed the decline on challenging market conditions in China.

"The COVID-19 lockdown has had a big impact on what customer interest is and their ability to buy vehicles," Barra told reporters. "We’re seeing a different effectdepending on where plants are sourced and what the supply base is. We think our strategy is sound and we have a strong product base coming. Once we get past the lockdowns, we think we have a very good plan to execute in China.”

Analysts had worried that inflation and supply disruptions would ding GM's first-quarter results.

"A lot has happened in the world since GM gave 2022 guidance," said David Whiston, auto analyst for Morningstar, ahead of GM's results.

He had questioned whether Barra would keep GM's aggressive new-vehicle production guidance of 30% in light of ongoing chip shortage issues, U.S. inflation and any impact from the war in Ukraine. Barra said because of GM's limited exposure to Europe, the war in the Ukraine is not affecting the automaker.

GM has not yet reinstated a stock dividend payment, which some analysts have said is weighing down the stock price. GM closed Tuesday at $38.04, down 4.47% ahead of its earnings release.

“We’re really working to save three leadership positions: In trucks, affordable EVs and AVs," Barra said, noting GM's strongest growth opportunity is in autonomous vehicles as its Cruise subsidiary works to bring a driverless taxi fleet to San Francisco and beyond.

Strong long game

GM took advantage of rising interest in EVs in recent months by drumming up some buzz ahead of earnings.

GM remains on track in its plan to bring 30 new EVs to market. On Monday, GM confirmed it will make an electrified version of the Chevrolet Corvette next year followed by an all-electric version of the sports car.

Barra told reporters that GM has 140,000 reservations and growing for the 2024 Silverado EV pickup, which goes into production next year at Orion Assembly plant in Orion Township and Factory ZERO in Detroit and Hamtramck.

“I’m not in a position to say we’re going to stop taking orders," Barra said. "We’re going to take as many orders as we can and we’re adding a second plant (Orion) so we have a lot of opportunities to meet demand.”

Last month, GMC boss Duncan Aldred said GM has received more than 66,000 reservations for Hummer pickups and SUVs, higher than initial expectations, and the number of people converting their reservations into orders to buy vehicle is about 95%.

The limited “Edition 1” Hummer pickup is being built now and starts at $110,295, but GM will offer versions priced about $80,000 to $100,000 in the future.

Investors should be "encouraged that GM is playing a strategic long game" despite some of the short-term challenges in the supply chain, said Jessica Caldwell, Edmunds’ executive director of insights.

"GM has an exciting slew of electrified products to introduce to the market in the near future with EV variants of the Chevy Blazer, Equinox and Silverado, and now an EV version of its iconic Chevy Corvette, which puts GM in an enviable place that is almost unfathomable thinking back to its bankruptcy days," Caldwell said..

U.S. sales and prices

Earlier in the month, GM reported its first quarter U.S. sales. It sold 512,846 vehicles, a 20.1% decline from the 642,250 new vehicles it sold in the year-ago period. But its heavy-duty pickups made in Michigan saw a sales surge as GM managed to direct chip parts to Flint Assembly to keep production running.

The sales results meant Toyota Motor North America kept the crown as sales leader in the U.S. when it reported its first-quarter sales of 514,592 vehicles, a 15.8% decline from the year-ago quarter when Toyota sold 603,066 new vehicles.

But tight inventory and strong demand led to a 14% boost in GM’s overall average transaction price to $50,854, according to Cox Automotive. The best sales performers for the quarter were also GM’s big money-makers, with big gains to the average transaction prices, Cox said.

The Cadillac Escalade and Escalade ESV full-size SUVs were GM’s highest-priced models at $108,316 and $110,832, respectively, Cox data showed. The Chevrolet Suburban and Chevrolet Tahoe full-sized SUVs had higher ATPs at $70,681 and $67,563, respectively. The Chevrolet Trax is the lowest price GM vehicle at $25,433.

GM's full-size pickups saw strong pricing. The GMC Sierra average transaction price rose to $64,578 and the Chevrolet Silverado to $54,377, Cox said.

More: Toyota tops GM in US sales for first time ever — but there's a catch

More: GM reports $14.3 billion in 2021 earnings despite COVID-19, chip shortage

Contact Jamie L. LaReau at 313-222-2149 or jlareau@freepress.com. Follow her on Twitter @jlareauan. Read more on General Motors and sign up for our autos newsletter. Become a subscriber.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: GM's 1st quarter net income slides, but Barra set to hike production

