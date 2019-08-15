GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS): What Can We Expect From This High Growth Stock?

GMS Inc.'s (NYSE:GMS) latest earnings announcement in June 2019 showed that the business experienced a major headwind with earnings falling by -13%. Below, I've laid out key numbers on how market analysts view GMS's earnings growth trajectory over the next couple of years and whether the future looks brighter. I will be using net income excluding extraordinary items in order to exclude one-off volatility which I am not interested in.

Analysts' outlook for next year seems positive, with earnings climbing by a significant 80%. This strong growth in earnings is expected to continue, bringing the bottom line up to US$121m by 2022.

Even though it’s helpful to understand the rate of growth year by year relative to today’s level, it may be more insightful gauging the rate at which the company is rising or falling every year, on average. The pro of this method is that it ignores near term flucuations and accounts for the overarching direction of GMS's earnings trajectory over time, which may be more relevant for long term investors. To compute this rate, I've inserted a line of best fit through analyst consensus of forecasted earnings. The slope of this line is the rate of earnings growth, which in this case is 19%. This means that, we can anticipate GMS will grow its earnings by 19% every year for the next few years.

For GMS, I've put together three key factors you should further examine:

