GM's pickup money machine gets a technology tuneup

Joseph White
·3 min read

By Joseph White

DETROIT (Reuters) - General Motors Co will give its best-selling Chevrolet Silverado large pickup truck models a makeover next spring to fix competitive shortcomings that have left Chevy in third place in one of the most lucrative vehicle market segments in the world.

Catching up with rival trucks from Stellantis NV and Ford Motor Co, most 2022 Silverado models will get larger dashboard screens and new connectivity technology featuring built-in Google voice commands and software.

Chevrolet also will add a 420-horsepower Silverado ZR2 designed for rugged off-road adventures - or to give the appearance that the owner would have them. The Silverado ZR2 will chase Ford's F-series Raptor and the Ram TRX from Stellantis, which are attention-getting performance models for those brands.

The current Silverado, launched in early 2019, has been outflanked in sales by rival Stellantis NV's Ram pickup. The Ram in 2018 got a makeover with a more refined interior and a 12-inch (30.5 cm) dashboard screen that was closer in style to a Tesla Model S sedan than a conventional pickup truck.

The Fiat Chrysler unit of what is now Stellantis also expanded production capacity for Ram pickups in North America, gunning to displace the Chevy Silverado https://www.reuters.com/article/autos-fca-ram-trucks-idCAL2N1X9030 as the No. 2 brand in the North American pickup segment.

That strategy - led by Mike Manley, now head of Stellantis North America - worked. Through the first half of 2021, Ram's pickups have outsold the Silverado and are now in second place behind Ford's F-series trucks, the best-selling model line in the United States for more than 40 years, according to sales data compiled by Automotive News.

SMARTPHONE-LIKE EXPERIENCE

Steve Carlisle, head of GM's North American operations, told Reuters GM has learned from the challenge from Ram. "You have to be very agile and react," he said. "And maybe ask different types of questions."

Going forward, Carlisle said GM sees the market moving from "bigger is better" when it comes to dashboard displays to more emphasis on improving the user experience.

Carlisle said his goal for the revamped Silverado is to knock Ford out of the top spot in the segment.

"We will not rest until that happens," he said, though he added, "we are going to do the right thing from a brand point of view."

Ram and Ford have their own upgrades coming for 2022. Ram trucks will get enhanced infotainment systems. Ford is touting a hybrid system available on the F-150 pickup that can power a house, and promoting its all-electric F-150 Lightning coming next spring. https://www.reuters.com/business/autos-transportation/exclusive-ford-doubles-lightning-production-target-strong-pre-launch-demand-2021-08-23/#:~:text=DETROIT%2C%20Aug%2023%20(Reuters),several%20people%20and%20suppliers%20familiar

The new Silverados will get other new technology. The redesigned trucks will be the largest-scale application of GM's partnership with Alphabet Inc's Google to create a more smartphone-like experience in cars. And top-of-the-line Silverados will offer GM's Super Cruise system as an option to enable hands-free driving on more than 200,000 miles (321,869 km) of roads in Canada and the United States.

The Silverado ZR2 responds to a more traditional form of automotive competition. Powerful pickup trucks equipped with tall, beefy suspensions and other modifications to handle racing over rough desert or leaping sand dunes have become the 21st century answer to Detroit's 1960s muscle cars. Ford and Ram had models designed for extreme off-road enthusiasts. Chevy did not. Now it will.

Carlisle said 60% of Chevrolet Silverados sold now are "lifted trucks" with tall suspensions. The Silverado ZR2 will add a 420-horsepower, eight-cylinder gasoline engine to the formula. Carlisle said the ZR2 could account for more than 10% of Silverado sales.

Ford's Raptor has a starting price of nearly $66,000. Carlisle said Chevrolet's ZR2 will be more "accessible" with a lower starting price.

(Reporting by Joe White in Detroit; Editing by Matthew Lewis)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • View Photos of the 2022 Chevrolet Silverado

    With a nicer interior, 13.4-inch touchscreen, a new ZR2 model, and GM's hands-free-driving tech, the Silverado is now better equipped to compete with Ford and Ram rivals.

  • Factbox - Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus

    * Italy's medicines agency AIFA said it had approved the use of a third dose of COVID-19 vaccines for vulnerable groups of the population, while the country's government ruled catering and cleaning staff in schools and nursing homes can only work if they have proof of COVID-19 immunity. * Spain's coronavirus incidence slipped below 150 cases per 100,000 people - a threshold the Health Ministry considers a "high risk" of contagion - for the first time in more than two months. * Britain's medical regulator gave the go-ahead for Pfizer and AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine to be used as booster shots, but said any decision to proceed with a booster programme was for others to make.

  • 2022 Silverado ZR2 Is Chevy's Gnarliest Off-Road Pickup Truck

    The ZR2 is ready to rock crawl or hit the trails. Just don't expect it to be Chevy's version of the F-150 Raptor or Ram TRX.

  • Mexico takes major step toward depenalizing abortion

    Susana Dueñas could hardly believe the news: Mexico’s Supreme Court had decided that abortion could not be considered a crime. The 38-year-old woman from central Mexico had spent six and a half years in prison on just that charge. The court ruled unanimously Tuesday that parts of a law in the northern border state of Coahuila criminalizing abortion were unconstitutional.

  • Russia and Belarus agree closer energy, economic integration

    The leaders of Russia and Belarus on Thursday agreed to set up a unified oil and gas market and to deepen economic integration in the face of what they regard as unjustified Western sanctions on both their economies. The agreement, reached after Kremlin talks between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Belarusian leader Alexander Lukashenko, is likely to be seen as the latest show of support by Putin for Lukashenko who last year used force to break up huge protests against his rule. The West has hit Belarus with sanctions to punish the authorities for the crackdown.

  • 2022 Chevrolet Silverado ZR2 revealed

    The 2022 Chevy Silverado 1500 isn't a completely new pickup truck, but it does come with many significant improvements and an exciting new model. The headline-grabber is the Silverado ZR2. Like its little Colorado sibling, the Silverado ZR2 features Multimatic spool valve shocks with matching springs and front and rear locking differentials. It also gets 33-inch tires, skid plates and unique styling. The only configuration available is the crew cab with short bed and the 6.2-liter V8 with a 10-speed automatic transmission. Most of the rest of the line-up sees a variety of other changes. All LT and higher trim levels get new front fascia styling, but more importantly, also get a new interior. It's much more attractive and comes standard with a 13.4-inch infotainment system and 12.3-inch instrument display. The only trims that don't get these exterior and interior revisions are the Work Truck or W/T trims. The turbocharged four-cylinder engine has also been upgraded and now produces 420 pound-feet of torque, and an updated Max Tow Package for the diesel engine brings the tow rating up to 13,300 pounds.

  • Bill Cosby comedy tour canceled due to ongoing sexual assault lawsuit

    Looks like Bill Cosby‘s plans to go on tour have been canceled indefinitely. Thursday, the actor’s rep, Andrew Wyatt, informed TMZ […] The post Bill Cosby comedy tour canceled due to ongoing sexual assault lawsuit appeared first on TheGrio.

  • 2022 Chevy Silverado gets massive update: better interior, updated turbo-4 and new ZR2

    Of course, the most noteworthy addition is the new 2022 Chevrolet Silverado ZR2. Like its little Colorado sibling, it features Multimatic DSSV spool-valve shocks and matched springs. The truck has 2 inches of lift compared to a standard Silverado, just like the Trail Boss, but Chevy says the ZR2 has more suspension travel.

  • Here's the new 2022 Chevy Silverado interior. It's so much better

    The lumpy nature was exacerbated by some parts that didn't seem to fit well, such as the glove boxes, and the fact that almost everything was in the same dark gray or black plastic, with just some half-hearted trim pieces to break it up. It was most egregious in top-dollar trim levels like the Silverado High Country shown below (and its GMC Sierra Denali sibling, which will assuredly get a similar makeover) where token bits of "wood" trim and some bronzey garnishes were almost laughable when compared to what you'd find in a high-end Ram 1500 or Ford F-150. Instead of a chunky black plastic mass, there's a nice mix of colors and textures such as the gloss black plastic around the screens, the matte finish on the main dashboard, the contrast trim splitting the dash and the door panels, and a few splashes of chrome.

  • Philadelphia Investment Adviser Admits to $100 Million Fraud

    (Bloomberg) -- An investment adviser from Philadelphia admitted to defrauding dozens of investors out of more than $100 million.Brenda A. Smith, 61, was charged two years ago and accused of misleading investors in her hedge fund, Broad Reach Capital LP. She falsely claimed the fund made money and sent tens of millions of dollars out of the firm -- including about $2 million which she used to pay American Express bills, according to prosecutors.Smith pleaded guilty to a single count of securities

  • This Kansas City group shows you don’t need steel caskets, concrete vaults for burial

    The metropolitan area has only one cemetery that lets nature take its course. | Opinion

  • 2022 Chevy Silverado ZR2 vs Ford F-150 Raptor and Ram 1500 TRX Spec Comparison

    The 2022 Chevy Silverado refresh brings a new top dog off-road Chevy, the Silverado ZR2. As such, we've assembled the specifications available so far to see how the three super trucks compare. Having just been revealed, there are a few things we don't know about the ZR2, such as fuel economy and some other suspension details, but we know quite a lot.

  • Hurricane Larry will set its sights on Newfoundland Friday night

    Hurricane Larry remained a strong Category 2 storm on Wednesday night as it approached Bermuda. The system will head toward Newfoundland on Friday.

  • Cuda, Challenger, Roadrunners, Chargers Found Stashed At Chevy Dealership

    This is an incredible discovery!

  • Rare Pontiac Trans Am ‘Strike Car’ Found In Texas

    This shows the insane rarity of one of America’s favorite pony cars from 1972.

  • 2022 Toyota Corolla Cross Aims for Mass Appeal

    Toyota doubles down on the Corolla's popularity by reshaping it into a subcompact SUV.

  • Watch the Tesla Model S Plaid crush 2 of the world's quickest motorcycles in a drag race

    The Tesla Model S Plaid beats any four-wheeled production vehicle. Edmunds wanted to see if a two-wheeled superbike could best the absurdly quick EV.

  • The Lucid Air is almost here. Here's how it stacks up to the Tesla Model S.

    Lucid Motors is on the brink of delivering its first vehicle: the Air sedan. Here's how it stacks up to the king of EV sedans, the Tesla Model S.

  • The Ford F-150 Lightning's massive frunk is packed with useful features - take a closer look

    The electric Ford F-150 Lightning's front trunk offers loads of extra storage space and four power outlets. Plus, it can double as a cooler.

  • 1969 Kawasaki H-1 Set 1969 On Fire

    Kawasaki billed this as he fastest and best accelerating road machine ever produced, being capable of 124 mph and 12.4 sec in 1969.