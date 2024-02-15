GM's Super Cruise expansion adds 750,000 miles of rural roads

GM has announced a significant expansion of its Super Cruise operating area by around 750,000 miles to rural roads and minor highways in the US and Canada, TechCrunch reported. The upgrade is set to be completed by 2025 and will nearly double the automaker's current 400,000 mile network.

First launched in 2017, Super Cruise allows fully hands-free operation under the supervision of a driver, who must be ready to take control at any time. It uses highly accurate GPS, cameras, radar sensors and a driver attention system to ensure the operator is paying attention.

However, it can only be operated on designated roads that have been LiDAR scanned for GM by a third-party contractor. That generates maps maps showing lane level data, topography, the radius of road curves and more, allowing Super Cruise to adjust speeds when necessary. That's particularly important on rural roads and highways that are more likely to have tight curves, steep hills and other potentially dangerous sections.

The automaker has taken a slow approach to its driver assistance system, especially compared to rival Tesla, which offers a $12,000 Full Self Driving system that can operate on city streets. GM recently unveiled the Ultra Cruise system that could also work in cities, saying it could be used "95 percent" of the time hands-free. However, that program was reportedly cancelled, with GM now fully focusing on Super Cruise.

GM offers 15 vehicles with Super Cruise, including pickups, SUVs, the Bolt EUV and all Cadillac models. Up until now, it's largest Super Cruise expansion took place in 2022, growing from 200,000 to 400,000 miles.