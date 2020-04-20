GM's trim specialists have gone from sewing car seats to protecting lives

Most of the vast buildings at General Motors Technical Center in Warren, Michigan, sit largely empty, except for the Design Center.

There, seven stalwart automotive trim specialists toil away at sewing machines daily, even weekends, for at least 10 hours a day.

They're not making car seats or interiors for show cars, as they usually would. They're making medical gowns for medical professionals to wear for protection from the highly contagious coronavirus.

It's a motley crew of tailors who've assembled to stitch about 120 to 140 medical gowns a day. Some learned their craft by upholstering furniture, others by making airplane seats. One altered clothes as a kid in his dad's dry cleaning business.

But stitching medical gowns is proving most rewarding.

"The feedback from the hospital is unbelievable," said Steve Hart, director of GM's design fabrication. "We got one text from a nurse that said, 'I guarantee, you saved my life twice tonight.' ”

A work of art

Since mid-to-late March, the group has made and delivered some 800 medical gowns to Henry Ford Heath System at 1 Ford Place in Detroit, Hart said. Normally, the Design Center's trim shop is occupied by 13 trim specialists who design car seats and vehicle interiors.

GM has also been making face shields. GM’s Additive Manufacturing and Design Fabrication Operations started making face shields March 27 using 3D printing at five GM locations – three at the Global Technical Center in Warren, one at the Milford Proving Ground in Milford and one at the North Hollywood Advanced Design Center in North Hollywood, California. GM also has been making aerosol boxes at the Tech Center – the transparent containers that protect medical personnel as they intubate patients.

The medical gown idea was born around March 13, the day before GM sent most salaried workers home to work as the virus proliferated across the country.

Hart's colleague told him that day of how his wife was a physician at Henry Ford Health System. She was afraid they would run short of the ever-important protective gowns. Hart told him to have a hospital representative call him, figuring maybe GM could help.

"The trim shop is a huge sewing shop," Hart said. "They make everything from seats to headliners from scratch, for concept vehicles and show cars and even designs for future product."

The shop is full of all kinds of materials, too, along with some of the most creative people Hart knows.

Nathan Wolf, 35, of Sterling Heights and Paul Elliott, 52, of Casco Twp are normally wood model makers at General Motors Design Studio at the Warren Technical Center but are using their expertise to make and pack aerosol boxes for medical professionals on the frontline at hospitals on April 17, 2020. More

"These are skilled craftspeople, and their skills have proven useful beyond automotive," Hart said. "They have a varied background. Some come from a family of upholstery makers. One’s dad ran the corner upholstery store. Some came from the textile industry. It’s industrial sewing, but it’s also a work of art. It’s unbelievable what they come up with.”

The team would have to be creative fast because a Henry Ford rep called Hart the next day telling him, “I need these gowns, and I am crowdsourcing this because we need so many," Hart said.

'In my blood'

Hart's first call was to Dan Lombardi to create some gown samples for the hospital to review and approve.

Lombardi has worked for GM since 1990. He is GM's senior trim technician leader, but beyond that, he's a hell of a tailor, Hart said. He's had his foot on a sewing machine peddle long before he stepped on a car's throttle.

"My father was a tailor by trade. He had me behind a sewing machine by the time I was 12 years old," Lombardi said. "It's in my blood."