GM and Ford sales fall, as FCA keeps going strong





DETROIT — General Motors on Thursday reported that U.S. new vehicle sales fell 2.7 percent in the fourth quarter, with declines across most of its brands as American auto sales appear set to weaken in 2019.



At Ford, meanwhile, December sales dropped 8.8 percent. They were off by 9.6 percent at the Blue Oval but rose 8.5 percent at Lincoln. Overall in 2018, Ford sales fell 3.5 percent, dragged down by an 18 percent slump in car sales.



Fiat Chrysler Automobiles, however, continued to enjoy strong sales thanks to Jeep, Ram and even Dodge. December sales were up 14 percent, and overall deliveries for the year were up 9 percent.



Overall in 2018, GM sales fell 1.6 percent. It sold 2.95 million light vehicles. Sales of cars were off 24 percent as American consumers continued to abandon those models in favor of larger, more comfortable vehicles.



GM light trucks and SUVs rose 2.4 percent for the year. But sales fell for the Chevrolet Suburban, the Cadillac Escalade and the GMC Yukon, all popular large SUVs that produce high margins.

















Sales were down at the automaker's Chevrolet, Cadillac and Buick brands.



GM reported a small decline for its Silverado pickup truck in the fourth quarter as it transitioned to a new, revamped model.





"We are very bullish on pickups heading into 2019," Kurt McNeil, GM's U.S. vice president for sales operations said in a statement. "We feel confident heading into 2019 because we have more major truck and crossover launches coming during the year, and the U.S. economy is strong."

After a long bull run, U.S. new vehicle sales are expected to drop in 2019.

