GNC NMN Anti-Aging Products Make Global Debut at CIIE, Empowering the Development of China's Health and Nutrition Industry

·6 min read

SHANGHAI, Nov. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- With the advent of the post-COVID-19 era, the medical and healthcare industry has received unprecedented attention. At the 3rd China International Import Expo (CIIE), the much-anticipated medical device and healthcare exhibition area is also the one with the most global, Asia and China debuts. World-renowned dietary supplement company GNC made a stunning appearance at the CIIE, showcasing newly developed nutritional products. All the products received considerable attention from visitors.

GNC at the 3rd China International Import Expo(CIIE) (PRNewsfoto/GNC China)
GNC at the 3rd China International Import Expo(CIIE) (PRNewsfoto/GNC China)

GNC's participation at this year's CIIE is an important milestone for the company over the past decade in China. With the advancement of China's health and nutrition industry, GNC has been dedicating itself to the industry for the past ten years, offering premium dietary supplements from around the world. These products have provided Chinese consumers with healthy nutritional solutions and supported the development of the health and nutrition industry in China.

GNC digs deep into the 8-trillion-yuan Chinese market with its global selection of premium dietary supplements

Due to China's rising economy, and the citizens' increased awareness for health and wellness, China's health and nutrition industry has witnessed rapid development in recent years with unprecedented opportunities for growth.

As early as 2013, the State Council held a meeting to research and implement policies that facilitate the development of China's health service industry. Currently, the "Healthy China" initiative has become a critical part of China's 14th Five-Year Plan. Under this initiative, health and nutrition industry plays a key role and has been assigned the utmost responsibility to perform in accordance with the initiative's goals. Market-wise, according to a report released by Qianzhan Industry Research Institute, the market value of China's health industry has reached 8.13 trillion yuan in 2019. The coming of the post-pandemic era has intensified their focus for food consumption on healthy in addition to safety, with data showing that the consumption of immunity-boosting products have recorded a net increase of 22% during the pandemic.

As a world-renowned dietary supplement brand, GNC has always been committed to providing consumers with quality dietary supplements and comprehensive health and nutrition solutions from around the globe. The company has also received positive feedback and recognition from the Chinese market. In the past year alone, GNC has released more than 33 new products in China, with the brand's business increasing by nearly 150%. At this year's CIIE, GNC showcased over 100 products to the Chinese market, nearly half of which were unveiled for the first time.

Focusing on the domestic market, GNC actively participates in "dual circulations" strategy

In 2019, GNC, with its global supply chain and R&D capabilities, joined forces with Harbin Pharmaceutical Group for its extensive channels and resources. As GNC previously stated in a media interview, "Harbin Pharmaceutical Group is a leading enterprise in China's pharmaceutical industry and an ideal partner for us. As China's dietary supplements market continues to expand, we hope to leverage GNC's brand advantages and Harbin Pharmaceutical's powerful distribution network, operational capabilities and manufacturing technologies to enhance GNC's competitiveness in the Chinese market and rapidly increase GNC's brand influence in China."

According to industry experts, this move will not only provide GNC with benefits of enjoying opportunities arise from domestic circulation, but also better integrate itself into the domestic and international dual circulations. As China enters a new stage of development, it is crucial for the company to deeply integrate itself into the international and domestic dual circulations. Thus, GNC's appearance at CIIE is an important measure that allows the brand to integrate deeper into this strategy.

"Turning the China market into a market for the world, a market shared by all, and a market accessible to all" is an important theme of this year's CIIE. GNC regards this year's CIIE as an important platform and opportunity for its development, hoping to introduce better quality products and services into China. By doing so, GNC hopes to take advantage of China's mega-sized market to build a broader platform upon which the company can grow.

GNC is committed to help protect Chinese consumers' health and wellness through a variety of products

For this reason, GNC brought the Preventive Nutrition product line to the Chinese market at this year's CIIE, hoping to help Chinese consumers to address their health issue concerns and meet their increasing anti-aging, immune and other core wellness needs. Of the four products displayed at the CIIE, NMN made its world debut.

NMN stands for β-nicotinamide mononucleotide, which is a trending new ingredient in the field of dietary supplements. The MNM product released by GNC is imported from the United States. To ensure the purity and potency of the ingredients, GNC has set stringent guidelines for its manufacturers to test raw materials, while actively participating in the development of the industry standard.

On October 22, Tmall Global, the pioneer in the cross-border e-commerce market, together with the dietary supplement industry think tank Shuzheng Health Commercial Consultation, held the "Seminar on the Development of NMN Nutritional Supplement Category Standard and the Launch Ceremony of 'NMN White Paper'" in Hangzhou, China. At the seminar, GNC, as one of the invitees representing health and nutrition brands in the industry, jointly launched the "Tmall Global NMN Merchant Alliance", allowing itself to be tested by the stringent requirements for quality and strict industry standards. GNC hopes to jointly build "a quality fortress" for imported health products and provide the most effective guarantee for consumers and the whole market.

In order to meet the increasingly individualized needs of Chinese consumers, GNC has also reformed and innovated its traditional business model besides product innovations that showcased at the CIIE. For example, the company has recently launched a genetic testing product - GNC4U DNA Kit, providing consumers with highly personalized services. Moreover, in September this year, GNC launched the first offline health drink bar in Shanghai, to meet the needs of consumers who are seeking delicious and healthy drink options. In the midst of this year's pandemic, GNC also followed local trends and activated O2O and live stream e-commerce sales models, aiming to lead the consumption upgrade with innovative products and services.

The year 2020 coincides with the 85th anniversary of the GNC brand. With 85 years of continuous investment and commitment to health and nutrition industry, GNC has always advocated for protecting your health by constantly offering better quality products and services that meet consumers' growing and diversified health needs. After this year's CIIE, GNC will continue to innovate its products and services to support the development of China's health and nutrition industry and lead a healthier lifestyle. Through quality products and services, GNC will help Chinese consumers enjoy a high quality, healthy and vibrant life. Live healthy. Live well.

GNC Showcasing Newly Development Products including NMN (PRNewsfoto/GNC China)
GNC Showcasing Newly Development Products including NMN (PRNewsfoto/GNC China)
GNC NMN Anti-Aging Products Make Global Debut at CIIE (PRNewsfoto/GNC China)
GNC NMN Anti-Aging Products Make Global Debut at CIIE (PRNewsfoto/GNC China)

SOURCE GNC China

Latest Stories

  • Trump baselessly claims the FBI and DOJ may be involved in a ploy to 'rig' the election and says the agencies have been 'missing in action' in his legal battles

    There is no evidence of widespread voter fraud in the 2020 election, which Trump lost to President-elect Joe Biden.

  • Man who attacked ex-girlfriend killed by victim's mom and sister with golf club and kitchen knife, California police say

    The women "were well within their right to act in defense of their sister and daughter" and are not expected to face charges, authorities say.

  • Turkey's COVID curfew fails to contain surging second wave

    Coronavirus deaths in Turkey rose to a record for the seventh consecutive day on Sunday and the number of new cases remained high despite efforts by President Tayyip Erdogan's government to contain a second wave of infections. Turkey is expected to report this week that its economy bounced back from a sharp coronavirus-induced slump earlier this year. The government introduced tighter measures a week ago including nightly curfews at weekends, restrictions on movements of people of non-working age, a move to online schooling and limiting restaurants and cafes to takeaway services.

  • Black firefighters in NC allege racism amid larger reckoning

    WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP) — They threw her new cellphone on the roof of the station house and placed nails under the wheels of her pickup truck. It was too much for Timika Ingram to bear. “It caused me pain, sleepless nights, suffering, anxiety,” said Ingram, whose four years as a firefighter in North Carolina amounted to a collection of indignities.

  • 'The judges won't let us': Trump admits battle to overturn election result is floundering

    US President Donald Trump has admitted he faces an uphill struggle to persuade the Supreme Court to overturn his defeat by Joe Biden in the recent election. In his first full interview since the November 3 vote, Mr Trump said it was "very hard" to get to the Supreme Court, even though "that's what everyone is fighting for". "I've got the best Supreme Court advocate that wants to argue the case if it gets there,” he told Fox News' Maria Bartiromo in an hour-long interview littered with unsubstantiated claims about the election. Nearly every case brought by the Trump campaign in a blizzard of legal action has been thrown out by federal and state judges - many appointed by Republican presidents - who have given his allegations of irregularities short shrift. The US president still hopes to reverse the result by persuading the Supreme Court to consider cases brought by his legal team, which has challenged the results in several battleground states. But despite the Supreme Court now having a 6-3 conservative majority, legal experts believe that it will be reluctant to become embroiled in the election. With several important states due to certify their results shortly, the president refused to say when he would give up fighting his legal battles. "I'm not going to set a date," he said. Mr Trump could scarcely contain his anger at the judiciary in the wake of more than 30 defeats in the courts. “We are trying to put the evidence in, but the judges won't allow us to do it.” For the sake of simplicity, Mr Trump added, he would like his campaign to file what he described as “one big beautiful lawsuit.” Despite having just over seven weeks left in office, the president added that he would consider appointing a special prosecutor to investigate what he repeatedly described as a “rigged election.” Even the FBI and the Department of Justice could have been involved in the attempts to “rig” the election, Mr Trump claimed. “This is total fraud and how – the FBI and Department of Justice, I don't know, maybe they're involved – but how people are allowed to get away from this with this stuff is unbelievable,” he continued. The latest legal blow to the Trump campaign was in Pennsylvania on Friday, when the state's Supreme Court overturned a ruling which put the certification of the election results on hold. Republicans had argued that the use of mail-in ballots was unconstitutional and should therefore be discounted, which would have flipped Pennsylvania's 20 electoral college votes from Mr Biden to Mr Trump. The court said the case was filed months after the deadline for challenging the rules, adding that the Republicans had failed to provide evidence of a single vote being cast illegally. It was not only the courts which attracted Mr Trump's ire, but also Brian Kemp, the Republican governor of Georgia who along with the secretary of state, Brad Raffensperger, had approved the rules for the election which Mr Biden won. “The governor’s done nothing. He’s done absolutely nothing. I’m ashamed that I endorsed him. But I look what’s going on. It's so terrible.” Mr Trump was similarly dismissive of the media and big tech companies for failing to give his allegations of electoral fraud the attention he felt they deserved. “The media doesn't even want to cover it,” he added. “We don't have freedom of the press in this country, it is suppression by the press. “You can't have a scandal if nobody reports about it.” Republican senator Roy Blunt, who leads the committee for the presidential inauguration, yesterday said he did not believe the election was rigged in an interview on CNN. Most of the Republican leadership has yet to acknowledge Mr Biden's victory. According to the Washington Post one White House insider has likened Mr Trump's behaviour in the aftermath of his defeat to "mad King George", repeatedly muttering: 'I won. I won. I won.’”

  • South Dakota's governor encouraged people to go shopping the same day the state reported its highest single-day COVID-19 death total

    Noem, a Republican, has refused calls to issue a mask mandate, disputing their effectiveness even as cases in South Dakota surge.

  • Australia demands apology from China after fake image posted on social media

    Australia's Prime Minister Scott Morrison said on Monday Canberra is seeking an apology from Beijing about a Tweet containing a false image of an Australian soldier holding the knife to the throat of an Afghan child. Morrison said Australia was seeking the removal of the "truly repugnant" image posted on Monday by Zhao Lijian, a spokesman at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

  • Iran newspaper: Strike Haifa if Israel killed scientist

    An opinion piece published Sunday by a hard-line Iranian newspaper urged Iran to attack the Israeli port city of Haifa if Israel carried out the killing of the scientist who founded the Islamic Republic’s military nuclear program in the early 2000s. Israel, suspected of killing Iranian nuclear scientists over the past decade, has not commented on the brazen slaying of Mohsen Fakhrizadeh.

  • Former US election security chief says Trump team's fraud allegations are 'farcical'

    The top US cybersecurity official fired by Republican President Donald Trump for saying the November 3 election was the most secure in American history said on Friday that voter fraud allegations made by Mr Trump and his allies are "farcical". Chris Krebs, the former director of the Department of Homeland Security's Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency, told the CBS 60 Minutes program that allegations of US voting machines being manipulated by foreign countries were baseless. Sidney Powell, a Trump attorney cut loose by the Trump legal team this week, had put forward a conspiracy theory that election systems created in Venezuela at the behest of the late Venezuelan leader Hugo Chavez helped tip the US election to Democratic President-elect Joe Biden. She and others have also alleged that voting machines had flipped votes from Mr Trump to Mr Biden and some US voting information was stored on servers in Germany.

  • Thai protesters march to army barracks

    It was the latest act of defiance against the king by protesters who have broken taboos by criticising the monarchy. The Thai constitution says the monarchy must be revered and laws ban insulting the institution. Protesters, many carrying inflatable ducks which have become a protest mascot, stopped at the gates of the 11th Infantry Regiment, part of the King's Guard that played a role in the suppression of anti-establishment protests in 2010. Lines of riot police blocked protesters at the gate.

  • A Few of Our Favorite Small Businesses Running Sales This Weekend

    It's #smallbusinesssaturday, and you know what that meansOriginally Appeared on Architectural Digest

  • Mother of teenager killed by police is shot during funeral service, report says

    Sincere Pierce, 18,  was one of two teenage victims in the 13 November killing by a Brevard County deputy officer

  • India regulators probe alleged AstraZeneca shot reaction, trial continues

    The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) is assisting an inquiry into an alleged adverse reaction during AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine trial, but has found no reason to recommend halting it, a senior official at the regulator said on Sunday. A 40-year-old man said in a complaint seen by Reuters that he had suffered serious "neurological and psychological" symptoms after receiving the vaccine in a trial being run by the British drugmaker's partner Serum Institute of India (SII). "There was no immediate cause of concern at this stage," Samiran Panda, head of Epidemiology and Communicable Diseases at the ICMR, the research body involved in trials, told Reuters.

  • Clashes with cleric's supporters kill 5 in southern Iraq

    Supporters of a firebrand Iraqi cleric shot dead five people on Saturday, according to medical officials, in overnight clashes with anti-government protesters in southern Iraq. Followers of the populist cleric also wounded 40 others in the clashes, according to two medical officials. The anti-government protesters were camped out at a main square in the city of Nasiriya, which has been an epicenter of the youth-led protest movement that has sought to sweep aside Iraq's ruling sectarian elite.

  • Britain urged to probe wealth of Russian family whose son had 'world’s most expensive wedding'

    It was perhaps the world’s most expensive wedding; an extravaganza costing tens of millions of pounds with performances by Jennifer Lopez, Sting and Enrique Iglesias, a fleet of Rolls Royces to ferry the guests and a 20-year-old bride wearing a $1m dress and a $5m crown. The groom, Said Gutseriev, had grown up in London and been educated at Harrow School and at Oxford, and his father - one of Russia’s wealthiest oligarchs - could not have been prouder.

  • Letters to the Editor: Most Catholics don't care what bishops say about Joe Biden

    Ever out of step with the Catholic laity, bishops are considering denying Joe Biden communion. That would be a huge mistake.

  • U.S. Supreme Court weighs Trump bid to bar illegal immigrants from census totals

    The Supreme Court on Monday is set to take up President Donald Trump's unprecedented and contentious effort to exclude illegal immigrants from the population totals used to allocate U.S. House of Representatives districts to states. The challengers to Trump's July directive include various states led by New York, cities, counties and immigrant rights groups.

  • Europe's Christmas dilemma: risk empty chairs next year?

    Please leave a chair empty at this year's family Christmas dinner as a precaution, or face the possibility of having that chair empty forever. Alexander De Croo argued that the country's long-running, costly efforts should not be thrown away for the sake of a few warm and fuzzy hours exchanging gifts under the Christmas tree. Europe's nations are struggling to reconcile cold medical advice with a tradition that calls for big gatherings in often poorly ventilated rooms, where people chat, shout and sing together — providing an ideal conduit for a virus that has killed over 350,000 people in the continent so far.

  • Exclusive: Syrian general accused of war crimes 'given new life in Europe by Mossad'

    A senior Syrian official denied asylum in France due to concerns of possible involvement in war crimes was spirited out of the country with help from the Israeli secret service Mossad to Austria, where he was helped to start a new life, a top judicial source has told The Telegraph. Brigadier General Khaled al-Halabi, who was chief of Syrian intelligence in Raqqa from 2009 until 2013, is also the target of a legal complaint for alleged war crimes and crimes against humanity, a Telegraph investigation can reveal. During his time in charge of the Raqqa facility, prisoners were allegedly murdered, tortured and sexually assaulted, according to the complaint filed in a Western country and which has been sent to the Paris prosecutor. Mr Halabi vehemently denies any wrongdoing. In spite of human rights concerns about his unit, France’s spy agency, Direction Générale de la Ssécurité Extérieure, (DGSE), helped the general secretly leave Syria and travel to France in 2014 at a time when Syria’s war against rebel forces was in the balance, it is alleged. He was, however, then denied asylum in France due to concerns that his senior position in the Syrian regime meant he could have been involved in criminal acts, The Telegraph has learned. That prompted the French War Crimes Unit to launch a preliminary investigation in 2017. In spite of this, he was then mysteriously exfiltrated from France by Israeli intelligence agents to Austria, where he was successfully granted asylum, according to the judicial source and French and Austrian media. The agencies involved allegedly believed Mr Halabi could play an important role in the future of Syria. “It's clear he is a big fish,” said one senior French judicial source. “We wanted to quiz him about all the testimonies we have gathered. It is very frustrating as he was a top target."

  • Justice Department seeks to authorize firing squad executions

    With a new presidential administration imminent, the current U.S. Department of Justice is scrambling to push through several policy changes before President-elect Joe Biden is sworn in in January. According to CNN, one such change involves expanding methods of execution of federal death row convicts. U.S. Attorney General William Barr has teamed up with the Office of Information and Regulatory Affairs to attempt to expand the ways that federal death row inmates can be put to death.