GOP's closed-door conspiracy theory led to Hill's public rebuke

WASHINGTON — Fiona Hill rebuked Republicans last week in an impeachment inquiry hearing for pushing a “false narrative” about Ukrainian interference in the 2016 U.S. election, referencing remarks made during her prior closed-door testimony.

“I was very worried about the turn that some of the questions were taking,” Hill, who was President Trump’s top Russia adviser until July, told the House Intelligence Committee during the public hearing.

Republicans on the committee, taken aback by Hill’s remarkable broadside, were at pains to say that they were not denying Russia had interfered in the 2016 elections.

“We agree that Russia has done this since the Soviet Union, and they’ve actually gotten better at it. That’s a problem,” said Rep. Brad Wenstrup, R-Texas. “But at the same time, certain Ukrainians did work against candidate Trump, some with the [Democratic National Committee].”

But it was the very way that Wenstrup couched his assertion there — creating a false equivalence between Russia’s massive, systematic, government-driven campaign in 2016 and the actions of a few Ukrainian individuals — that created Hill’s concern in the first place, in her marathon, 10-hour, closed-door deposition on Oct. 14.

On that day, Republicans didn’t broach the topic of Ukrainian actions in 2016 until midafternoon, but it then dominated much of the rest of the day. The first mention of it came on page 167 of the 445-page transcript, when Republican committee lawyer Steve Castor asked Hill if she was aware of a January 2017 article in Politico “about Ukrainians' efforts to affect the outcome of the election, the U.S. election?”

Fiona Hill, former top Russia adviser to the White House, testifies in the impeachment inquiry of President Trump on Nov. 21. (Photo: Bonnie Jo Mount/The Washington Post via Getty Images) More

“I'm aware of the articles,” Hill said. “And I am very confident based on all of the analysis that has been done and — again, I don't want to start getting into intelligence matters — that the Ukrainian government did not interfere in our election in 2016.”

At one point, Hill even appeared to intimate that the Politico article was contradicted by classified information that she could not publicly discuss.

“This is why, you know, perhaps I've been a little harsher in my responses to the questions about the Politico piece and things about Ukraine because I have a lot of classified information that leads in other directions, and, obviously, I can't share those,” Hill said.

Kenneth Vogel, who co-wrote the Politico story, stood by his reporting in recent comments to the Washington Post.

Hill dismissed the importance of the Ukrainian ambassador to the U.S. at the time — Valeriy Chaly — meeting with Alexandra Chalupa, a Democratic operative who was in contract with the DNC, to discuss Paul Manafort, an American political operative who had worked for years for pro-Russian Ukrainian President Viktor Yanukovych. Manafort was hired on March 29, 2016, as Trump’s campaign manager.

“Can I also say that in my past life at [the] Brookings [Institution], a think tank, I must have had about 25 different people from all kinds of different backgrounds coming to try to use me as a conduit to various campaigns, Republican and Democrat, given my experience and links, from Ukrainian, Belarussian, Georgian, Russian, all trying to make contact with the campaigns,” Hill said. “I could write a million articles like that putting all kinds of people's names out there based on just the contacts of people that I had.”