Goal in final seconds lifts Rockhurst Hawklets to 3rd straight Missouri soccer title

Overtime was looking likely, but Rockhurst High senior Teddy Franke was having none of it.

With mere seconds remaining, Franke scored the winning goal to lift the Hawklets to a 2-1 victory in Saturday night’s Missouri Class 4 state-championship boys soccer match against Park Hill South at the World Wide Technology Soccer Park in Fenton.

This marks the third straight state championship for Rockhurst’s juggernaut boys soccer program.

The game between Kansas City-area opponents was scoreless at halftime.

Park Hill South struck first, in the 27th minute of the second half, when Quinlan McNellis scored off an assist by Ahoy Victore.

Rockhurst equlaized a short time later when Franke connected with Uchan Kohring, who then connected with the back of the Panthers’ net.

TEDDY FRANKE TO UCHAN KOHRING TO OPEN THE SCORING ONE MINUTE INTO THE SECOND HALF!!

AND WE’RE FLIPPING OUT!



Rock leads 1-0 with 39:00 to play pic.twitter.com/7PPQaThsZk — Rockhurst HS Athletics (@GoHawklets) November 19, 2023

That’s how it stood, deadlocked at 1-1, until Franke’s strike with about 5 seconds left.

Missouri boys soccer state championships

In Fenton; at World Wide Technology Soccer Park

CLASS 4

Friday’s semifinals

Park Hill South 2, Lindbergh 0

Rockhurst 6, John Burroughs 0

Saturday

Third-place game: Lindbergh 1, John Burroughs 0

Championship: Park Hill South vs. Rockhurst, 7 p.m.

CLASS 3

Friday’s semifinals

East 1, Rockwood Summit 0, OT

Ladue Horton Watkins 2, Springfield Catholic 0

Saturday

Third-place game: Rockwood Summit 4, Springfield Catholic 1

Championship: East 2, Ladue Horton Watkins 0

CLASS 2

Friday’s semifinals

Westminster Christian 3, Excelsior Springs 0

Logan-Rogersville 1, Orchard Farm 0

Saturday

Third-place game: Orchard Farm 3, Excelsior Springs 2

Championship: Westminster Christian 1, Logan-Rogersville 0

CLASS 1

Friday’s semifinals

Bishop DuBourg 1, Maryville 0

Duchesne 7, Laquey 1

Saturday

Third-place game: Maryville 5, Laquey 0

Championship: Duchesne 1, Bishop DuBourg 0