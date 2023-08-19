Up a goal, KC Current needed a win ... facing a penalty kick. Here’s how they survived

If the Kansas City Current are going to make the postseason, it’s going to take some magic. And on Friday night, they found two moments of magic, thanks to Cece Kizer’s goal and AD Franch’s penalty save.

Those plays led the Kansas City Current to a 1-0 victory over OL Reign.

For the first 60 minutes of Friday night’s match at Children’s Mercy Park, the record crowd on hand didn’t have much to cheer about. The Current had a few chances, but neither team threw too many numbers forward until the night’s first moment of magic.

Kizer started the match on the bench and came on for Kristen Hamilton in the 55th minute. Six minutes later, her glancing header off a perfectly placed cross from Izzy Rodriguez gave the Current a 1-0 lead.

Then, things began to fall the Reign’s way, culminating with a penalty kick awarded after a video review. Jordyn Huitema went down in the box and drew the penalty for her team — a chance to level the score.

The Current have had plenty go against them this season: unlucky bounces and loads of injuries. They’ve hurt themselves plenty over the course of their frustrating start to the season, but they’d largely been on the wrong end of the make-or-break opportunities, until that moment.

Franch paced back and forth in front of the goal. Huitema seemed to try to wait Franch out, but eventually the referee stepped in and asked her to place the ball down and prepare for the shot.

When she did, Franch had her read the whole way, coming up with a save in the moment it was needed the most this season.

The Current controlled the match the rest of the way, including the 10 minutes of stoppage time.

The win moves the Current to 6-10-0 with 18 points in NWSL play. For now, it moves them into 10th place. However, the rest of the league’s games are still to come this weekend.