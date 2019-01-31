Goal Rise Logistics (China) Holdings Limited (HKG:8457) Earns Among The Best Returns In Its Industry

Today we’ll look at Goal Rise Logistics (China) Holdings Limited (HKG:8457) and reflect on its potential as an investment. To be precise, we’ll consider its Return On Capital Employed (ROCE), as that will inform our view of the quality of the business.

First up, we’ll look at what ROCE is and how we calculate it. Then we’ll compare its ROCE to similar companies. Finally, we’ll look at how its current liabilities affect its ROCE.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What is it?

ROCE measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. All else being equal, a better business will have a higher ROCE. Overall, it is a valuable metric that has its flaws. Renowned investment researcher Michael Mauboussin has suggested that a high ROCE can indicate that ‘one dollar invested in the company generates value of more than one dollar’.

How Do You Calculate Return On Capital Employed?

Analysts use this formula to calculate return on capital employed:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets – Current Liabilities)

Or for Goal Rise Logistics (China) Holdings:

0.29 = CN¥26m ÷ (CN¥132m – CN¥30m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2018.)

So, Goal Rise Logistics (China) Holdings has an ROCE of 29%.

Does Goal Rise Logistics (China) Holdings Have A Good ROCE?

When making comparisons between similar businesses, investors may find ROCE useful. In our analysis, Goal Rise Logistics (China) Holdings’s ROCE is meaningfully higher than the 7.9% average in the Logistics industry. We would consider this a positive, as it suggests it is using capital more effectively than other similar companies. Setting aside the comparison to its industry for a moment, Goal Rise Logistics (China) Holdings’s ROCE in absolute terms currently looks quite high.

When considering ROCE, bear in mind that it reflects the past and does not necessarily predict the future. ROCE can be misleading for companies in cyclical industries, with returns looking impressive during the boom times, but very weak during the busts. This is because ROCE only looks at one year, instead of considering returns across a whole cycle. If Goal Rise Logistics (China) Holdings is cyclical, it could make sense to check out this free graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

Do Goal Rise Logistics (China) Holdings’s Current Liabilities Skew Its ROCE?

Current liabilities include invoices, such as supplier payments, short-term debt, or a tax bill, that need to be paid within 12 months. Due to the way ROCE is calculated, a high level of current liabilities makes a company look as though it has less capital employed, and thus can (sometimes unfairly) boost the ROCE. To counter this, investors can check if a company has high current liabilities relative to total assets.

Goal Rise Logistics (China) Holdings has total assets of CN¥132m and current liabilities of CN¥30m. Therefore its current liabilities are equivalent to approximately 23% of its total assets. The fairly low level of current liabilities won’t have much impact on the already great ROCE.