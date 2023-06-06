'Our goal is to teach them': Evans Industries creates job training for foster care youth

Bevan Evans, president of Evans Industries in downtown Canton, and her line-production manager, Tony Barrino, have created a pilot program to teach employment skills to young adults who are aging out of foster care.

CANTON − These days, it's not that difficult to find a job.

But for many young adults emerging from foster care, the problem often is in keeping it.

Bevan Evans, president of Evans Industries, and Tony Barrino, a former foster parent and longtime line-production supervisor at Evans, are formulating a work-skills program to aid those aging out of the foster care system.

Their goal is to begin in the fall.

"Right now, it's a pilot program," Evans said. "Throughout the pandemic, we were racking our brains trying to figure out what we could do. And Tony, here, as a foster parent said, 'Hey, I have an idea.'"

Barrino, who adopted two of the boys he fostered, said the pilot program would stretch about six weeks.

"Most foster kids are taught independent living skills," he said. "They're taught how to write a check; they're taught how to do a job interview and how to dress for a job interview. But one thing they're missing and are lacking is the skills to keep a job. Most of the time, they go from job to job. Ninety percent of them don't have a support system. My sons, who are 25 and 26, have a support system. Most kids come out with nothing."

What are the ABCs of work?

Barrino said the training will include "homework" that emphasizes what he calls "the ABCs" of work ethics: Attitude, behavior and communication.

He has worked at Evans Industries for 29 years.

"If you have a bad attitude, then that means your behavior is going to reflect your attitude, and that means your communications skills are going to reflect those," he said. "We'll go from A to Z to help them understand that this is how you survive in the workforce."

According to the National Foster Youth Institute:

More than 23,000 children age out of the U.S. foster care system every year.

After reaching the age of 18, 20% of the children who were in foster care become instantly homeless.

Only 1 out of 2 foster kids who age out of the system will have some form of gainful employment by the age of 24.

There is less than a 3% chance for children who have aged out of foster care to earn a college degree at any point in their life.

7 out of 10 girls who age out of the foster care system will become pregnant before the age of 21.

25% of children who age out of the foster care system suffer from PTSD.

Evans said they developed the plan over the winter to enter a contest sponsored by Citizens Bank, which awards $10,000 to 30 small businesses across the country in recognition of the positive contributions they’ve made within their communities.

Evans Industries won a Small Business Community Champion Award under the woman-owned business category.

"It made us put pen to paper and come up with the process," Evans said. "The money is going to allow us to actually get that started and get it up and running."

Getting the necessary training

Evans and Barrino said the training will start with about four young adults.

"They will actually get paid to be told, 'This is not how you do it,'" Barrino said. "They're going to be trained to learn how to work."

Evans Industries, a contract manufacturer, was founded by Evans' mother, Sue, in the 1970s.

"She was a divorced mom, raising four kids," she said.

Evans said the company has a history of hiring those in need of a second chance. It currently has a workforce of about 17.

"We've hired people from SRCCC (Stark Regional Community Correctional Center)," she said. "It's part of our legacy and what we do. We've never turned anybody down because of their record."

Barrino said the program is not just a plan, it's also a vision. Their goal includes developing connections with other local businesses that may be in need of employees.

"We're not training people to work here," he said. "Our goal is to teach them, train them, and send them off so hopefully they can get a job to provide for themselves and their families. We're training people to live a successful life in the workforce."

To learn more contact Evans at bevans@evansind.net or call 330-453-1122, or 330-990-6718.

