'I do have goals in my life,' sex offender says at sentencing

Feb. 9—WILKES-BARRE — A Lackawanna County man caught twice by Kingston Township police for soliciting children for sex was sentenced to five-to-10 years in state prison Wednesday.

Luzerne County Judge David W. Lupas imposed the sentence upon Dustin Griffin, 34, of Eynon, on three total counts of unlawful contact with children. He pled guilty to the charges Nov. 14.

Griffin also must register his address as a sexual offender for 25 years under the state's Sexual Offender Registration and Notification Act.

Kingston Township police first arrested Griffin in September 2021, when he engaged in online chats with a police officer using the persona of a 14-year-old boy. Griffin was told he was conversing with a 14-year-old as he responded, "Oh wow, your (sic) young, man do I miss them days," before engaging in sexual-themed language, according to court records.

While free on bail from the first arrest, Griffin solicited a 14-year-old girl for sex who was the same Kingston Township police officer in an undercover capacity, court records say.

Court records say Griffin sent pictures and videos performing lewd self sex acts to the fictitious girl, including pictures of himself wearing women's underwear, standing next to a confederate flag and urinating on himself before his second arrest in January 2022.

In court, Griffin said he fell into a dark place in his life after his wife passed away, and has a goal of opening his own business as a roofer.

"I understand what I did was wrong," Griffin said. "I do have goals in my life."