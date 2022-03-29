Goat hitches a ride on horse

NBC

Jeff Ross has Chris Rock's back. The standup comedian revealed on his Instagram on Monday that he cried when he saw Will Smith slap Chris Rock at the Oscars on Sunday. "I worship Chris Rock. I cried when I saw Smith attack him because I was watching my idol live out a comedian's worst nightmare on live television." The 56-year-old also commended Chris for not escalating the situation. Viewers were shocked while watching the Oscars over the weekend, when Will Smith seemingly slapped Chris Rock after the comedian made a joke about Jada Pinkett Smith.