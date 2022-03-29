Goat hitches a ride on horse
Arret the goat likes to hitch a ride on top of Bouge the horse – a unique display of friendship they started a few weeks ago on a farm in British Columbia, Canada.
Gov. Bill Lee is asking lawmakers to contribute $500 million in bonds for a Titans stadium, and a $17 million grant for race track renovations.
The new center will allow for training "from ground to atmosphere," Army officials said.
A Facebook video claims to show soldiers destroying a Russian tank, but it is actually video game footage.
In the midst of a chaotic Oscars, Lady Gaga and Liza Minnelli are making waves on social media in a positive way. Check out their sweet exchange.
The reality star-turned-entrepreneur attended with her fiancé Travis Barker on the red carpet.
So you're telling me there's a chance?
Jeff Ross has Chris Rock's back. The standup comedian revealed on his Instagram on Monday that he cried when he saw Will Smith slap Chris Rock at the Oscars on Sunday. "I worship Chris Rock. I cried when I saw Smith attack him because I was watching my idol live out a comedian's worst nightmare on live television." The 56-year-old also commended Chris for not escalating the situation. Viewers were shocked while watching the Oscars over the weekend, when Will Smith seemingly slapped Chris Rock after the comedian made a joke about Jada Pinkett Smith.
A 15-year-old dog was saved by medics after a house fire in Shelby county earlier this month. The dog was saved thanks to special animal CPR training one of the medics had received.
Laurie Nordquist has spent 32 years at Wells Fargo, the last several as the bank's lead for the Midwest region. Her replacement will be based in Texas, not Minnesota.
From the tennis courts to the red carpet, Venus Williams looks stunning wherever she goes. Her hair is perfect, her makeup is naturally glamorous, and of course, her skin is absolutely glowing. Now we know how she gets that iconic glow! Back in June 2020, Williams told her fans how to get her everyday glam […]
A Rhode Island congressional candidate who once worked for Ohio Gov. John Kasich was arrested after a driver reported being followed for 60 miles.
Women of color saw their own experiences play out at Ketanji Brown Jackson's confirmation hearings. Their Great Resignation is not about to end.
The 2022 Oscars gift bag is absolutely wild, worth over $100,000 and includes a plot of land in Scotland. Here's what's inside the Oscars gift bag this year.
Lil Wayne/Wiz Khalifa/Wu-Tang Clan, Backstreet Boys, Willow, Jason Aldean, and Charli XCX will also headline shows during the Milwaukee festival
I had three SEC teams making the Final Four. What a fool.
Red Sox prospect Jarren Duran showed off his elite speed by scoring from second base on a sac fly on Sunday. Watch the play here.
This year's event is jam-packed with nine primary headliners and three weekends worth of performances.
Honduras’ Supreme Court on Monday approved the extradition of former President Juan Orlando Hernández to the United States to face drug trafficking and weapons charges. Melvin Duarte, spokesman for the court, said the justices rejected Hernández’s last appeal. Garcia and the couple's two daughters showed up outside the Supreme Court building with dozens of the ex-president's followers and began to pray.
For 30 seconds, the Oscars went silent for Ukraine. A tribute that started with words from the Ukrainian-born Mila Kunis ended with the Academy Awards fading to black about midway through Sunday’s show from Los Angeles, with a plea for anyone watching to do whatever possible to send help to those in the war-torn nation. “Recent global events have left many of us feeling gutted,” Kunis said as she took the stage, part of her remarks to introduce Reba McIntyre’s performance of the Oscar-nominated song “Somehow You Do” from “Four Good Days.”
The Des Moines, Iowa-based grocery retailer Hy-Vee is making its entrance into the Tennessee market with its first store set to open in Spring Hill.