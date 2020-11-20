GOAT to Launch its Greatest Black Friday Event

·2 min read

Saweetie, ASAP Nast, Kyle Kuzma, Steven Smith and more host this year's event

Event will feature daily drops, daily trivia and thousands of prizes, including over $100,000 in GOAT Credits

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Starting today, GOAT, the global platform for the greatest products from the past, present and future, will launch its highly anticipated GOAT Black Friday event. Building on the success of its 2018 global AR scavenger hunt and 2019 trivia contest hosted by iconic industry veterans, this year's event will be GOAT's greatest Black Friday to-date. Since its founding in 2015, GOAT Black Friday has become a cultural moment for the sneaker industry, offering GOAT's global community of over 30 million members exclusive access to the year's most coveted sneakers, credit, drops and more.

Hosted by Saweetie, ASAP Nast, Steven Smith, Kuzma, and more, GOAT's Black Friday 2020 will highlight the greatest sneakers of the last decade. The eight-day event includes three rounds with the first round taking a look back at the boutiques, artists and musicians who have influenced sneaker culture over the past decade. Each round features daily drops, daily trivia, the chance to win over $100,000 in GOAT Credits and thousands of other prizes.

"GOAT's Black Friday event has become a moment for our global community to come together to celebrate sneakers," said Eddy Lu Co-founder and CEO of GOAT Group. "In many ways, Black Friday put GOAT on the map in our first year and each year we work hard to deliver an incredible experience for our community, while paying homage to the culture," added Lu.

Participants can enter the GOAT Black Friday event anytime between today, November 20th at 10AM PT until Friday, November 27th at 10AM PT.

Those looking to enter can view the rules at https://goat.com/blackfriday. For the latest updates on the event, follow @GOAT on Instagram and @GOATApp on Twitter and Facebook. For more information about GOAT, please visit GOAT.com.

ABOUT GOAT:
GOAT is the global platform for the greatest products from the past, present and future. Since its founding in 2015, GOAT has become the leading and most trusted sneaker marketplace in the world, and has expanded to offer apparel and accessories from select emerging, contemporary and iconic brands. Through its unique positioning between the primary and resale markets, the company offers styles across various time periods on its digital platforms and in its retail locations, while delivering products to over 30 million members across 170 countries.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/goat-to-launch-its-greatest-black-friday-event-301177824.html

SOURCE GOAT Group

