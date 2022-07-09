Goat who led Ga. deputies on foot chase through Mableton ‘arrested’, returned to owner
Cobb County police had trouble arresting a furry suspect Saturday afternoon, but with a little help from friends, he was arrested.
A goat was arrested and returned to his owner after he led police and fire officials on a chase through Mableton.
The suspect couldn’t tell officers how he goat out, but was glad to be back home.
It is unclear when and where the goat escaped from, however, with the help Cobb County Fire & Emergency Services, the ‘subject’ was apprehended, police said.
