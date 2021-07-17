‘Goatman’ mania overtook Fort Worth in the summer of 1969. The mystery was never solved.

Mike Nichols
·3 min read

It was the summer of ‘69. New York farmer Max Yasgur was preparing to host a little music festival called “Woodstock.” Popular movies included “The Love Bug.” Popular songs included “My Cherie Amour.”

Yes, love was in the air.

But out at Lake Worth, pitiful cries and an automobile tire were in the air.

Goatman was in a mood.

The first reported sighting of Goatman (aka the Lake Worth Monster) occurred on the night of July 9, 1969. The Star-Telegram reported that three “terrified” couples who had been parked near Greer Island told police they were “attacked by a thing they described as being half-man, half-goat and covered with fur and scales.”

The next night, witnesses at the lake again encountered Goatman, whose weight they estimated at 300 pounds. Jack E. Harris told a reporter he heard the creature “squall,” “howl” and “emit a pitiful cry like something was hurting him.”

Then the creature, Harris said, “got hold of a spare tire with a rim in it and threw it at our cars. ... He threw it more than 500 feet.”

And thus began Goatmania. During the summer of ‘69 people drove to Lake Worth every night to look for Goatman. Fort Worth police even stationed an officer near Greer Island to direct traffic.

A police sergeant said, “I’m not worried about the monster so much as all those people wandering around out there with guns.”

And alcohol. Rick Pratt, who was director of the Greer Island Nature Center, later recalled that folks went out to the lake with wine and beer to have a good time while hunting for Goatman.

Guns, liquor, darkness and a 300-pound half man-half goat in pain. What could go wrong?

Goatman quickly became a celebrity. A local sculptor carved his likeness. A woman wrote a book about her encounter with Goatman. (She later admitted she had not really seen him at the time but later did see him — four times.)

The Goatman mystery wasn’t news just locally. Reporters came from New York and Los Angeles. The story was carried in newspapers around the world. Goatman’s every move was news. He was a cryptid Kardashian.

In all, more than 70 people claimed to have seen Goatman.

But Goatman sightings decreased sharply by September — just about the time school started.

Hmmm.

So. What is the explanation for Goatmania?

Some folks said the creature was a really big bobcat. Or an ape that had been burned in a circus fire. Other folks whispered that students from Castleberry, North Side or Brewer high school were the hoaxers.

Heck, maybe multiple persons were out at Lake Worth hoaxing up a storm that summer of ‘69. Copycat Goatmen. Maybe now and then they bumped into each other in the dark and scared the scales off each other.

Fort Worth police investigator Dale Hinz had another theory. Located near Greer Island was the New Liberty Mission Rehabilitation Center for men who abused alcohol. The center was known as the “Goat Farm” because its residents raised goats for consumption by animals at the zoo.

One of the residents of the center, Hinz said, was Foots Fowler. “Foots,” Hinz said, “was strange looking, well over six feet tall with arms that hung down past his knee, a very narrow head and extremely large feet. Because of his abnormally large feet he picked up the moniker ‘Foots.’”

Hinz said Foots told other residents of the center how he would sneak off at night, covered with goat skins, and prowl Lake Worth’s parks, scaring people parked in cars.

Mike Nichols blogs about Fort Worth history at www.hometownbyhandlebar.com.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • The Daily Sweat: MLB returns with the disappointing Yankees as favorites

    The Yankees need some wins this weekend.

  • Judge throws out major sweepstakes fraud case, orders new trial for three defendants

    In a major setback for federal prosecutors, a U.S. district judge said Friday he is going to order a new trial in the case of three South Florida men who were found guilty four years ago of swindling millions of dollars from thousands of elderly people in an old-fashioned sweepstakes scheme.

  • The Sly Stone mystery: why ‘the JD Salinger of Soul’ disappeared

    On the afternoon of June 8, 1971 a helicopter took off from an airfield in New Jersey, circled briefly and then returned to earth. Watching in horror was Hamp “Bubba” Banks, long-suffering manager and co-producer of soul singer Sly Stone. Banks had just escorted a reluctant Stone from his hotel suite to the helicopter pad. The mercurial genius behind hits such as Thank You (Falettinme Be Mice Elf Agin) was the headline booking on that evening’s edition of the Dick Cavett Show on ABC, one of Amer

  • Antonio Banderas joins Indiana Jones 5, and yeah, we can see it

    James Mangold’s Indiana Jones 5 continues to build up a pretty impressive cast for itself (especially for a franchise that’s usually been fairly sparing with dropping big name actors into the mix, give or take a Blanchett or Connery here or there). In previous months, the sequel has added Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Mads Mikkelsen, Boyd Holbrook, and Shaunette Renée Wilson to its roster, all of whom joined series star Harrison Ford whenever Harrison Ford is not too busted up from living his exciting H

  • Investors are not pumped for Mark Wahlberg-backed fitness chain

    F45 Training, the fitness franchise backed by actor Mark Wahlberg, got a workout in its Wall Street debut, Thursday. Shares of the Austin, Texas-based company rose as much as 11%, then briefly fell below the offer price of $16 a share, before closing up 1.3% to $16.20.

  • Caitlyn Jenner's campaign says they're 'documenting history' with a camera crew, but the footage could be sold for a documentary or reality show

    While Jenner has given few interviews outside of Fox News, footage from her camera crew could be turned around for profit with a streaming show.

  • Police on Scene of Washington Mass Shooting in Which 6-Year-Old Girl Was Killed

    Washington DC Police Department said a six-year-old girl was killed and five adults were injured in a mass shooting late on July 16.Ashan Benedict, Executive assistant chief of police with the Metropolitan Police Department, provided a briefing to media in the early hours of Saturday morning.He said that shortly after 11pm on Friday officers had heard gunfire at the corner of Malcolm X and Martin Luther King avenues. Attending the scene, they found six victims, five adults and the girl.The five adults (three male, two female) were in hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries, Benedict said.“We’re asking for the public’s assistance to bring these shooters to justice,” he said. Credit: DC Realtime News via Storyful

  • Another 5-year-old dies after being found in Tarrant County backyard swimming pool

    Forty kids have drowned in Texas in 2021 as of July 9, according to a state agency.

  • Yankees, Aaron Boone turn to ace Gerrit Cole for stopper outing as Red Sox' dominance continues: 'Every day is really important right now'

    Yankees manager Aaron Boone did not mince words about the importance of ace RHP Gerrit Cole entering Saturday's game against the Boston Red Sox.

  • Mystery of Two Bodies Found in Gianni Versace’s Miami Mansion on the Eve of the 24th Anniversary of His Murder

    ReutersTwo men died under mysterious circumstances in an upper bedroom suite of the Italian mansion on Miami Beach where Gianni Versace was murdered on July 15, 1997. The deaths were discovered by housekeeping staff on the eve of the 24th anniversary of Versace’s murder.Two are dead after shots were fired at the Versace Mansion. This video was taken shortly after the call came in from the hotel’s housekeeping department. @wsvn @MiamiBeachPD #MiamiBeach pic.twitter.com/cFPAQIuQdf— Sheldon Fox-7 N

  • U.S. judge rules DACA program illegal

    A U.S. federal judge in Texas ruled DACA illegal on Friday, blocking new applications from undocumented immigrants.But the order added that the nearly 650,000 people already enrolled would not be affected until further court rulings.The Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program protects immigrants brought to the U.S. as children from being deported, granting them work authorization, access to drivers' licenses, and sometimes financial aid for education.In his ruling on Friday, U.S. District Judge Andrew Hanen sided with a group of states which had sued for the program's termination.He argued that DACA was illegally created by President Barack Obama back in 2012, bypassing the legislative process by providing benefits to recipients without congressional authorization.The White House and Department of Justice did not immediately respond to a request for comment.Since taking office, President Joe Biden has sought to protect DACA, after the Supreme Court blocked his predecessor Donald Trump's bid to end the program last year.While DACA recipients acknowledge the program's benefits, they say constant court rulings cause immense stress that benefits could be taken away at any moment.Even though the latest ruling protects DACA holders for now, the prospect of future court proceedings creates further uncertainty.

  • Below Deck Mediterranean's Courtney Veale Sizzles in a Speckled String Bikini

    Below Deck Mediterranean viewers are just getting acquainted with Courtney Veale as she makes her Season 6 debut. The yachtie has dropped tidbits about her past — including that she's worked as a Disney princess in Paris. And in a recent Instagram share, the stewardess let on that she has incredible swim style. In the July 14 snap, the South Wales beauty wore a skimpy black-and-white bikini by White Fox. The speckled two-piece had high-cut bottoms with tie sides, and Courtney wore hers with the

  • Jessie James Decker claps back at body shamers in bikini photo: ‘That’s right girl you freaking show them’

    The 33-year-old singer is having the last laugh.

  • Trump, O’Reilly Not Exactly Selling Out Tickets for Stadium Tour

    Advance ticket sales have been on since June 14 for former president Donald Trump and former Fox News host Bill O’Reilly’s stadium tour, but they haven’t come close to selling out. As Politico pointed out Friday, Ticketmaster listings for the Orlando, Dallas and Sunrise stops and the AXS page for the Houston event still have plenty of available seats. What’s more, Politico spoke to employees in the box offices of the venues Trump and O’Reilly selected for their “History Tour” and got the inside

  • Kate Beckinsale’s Cutout Swimsuit & Sky-High Wedges Are an Unexpectedly Bold Combo

    The actress loves a good heel by the pool.

  • Tucson fetes native daughter Linda Ronstadt on 75th birthday

    Retired singer Linda Ronstadt is being feted by her hometown with her very own day. It was the Grammy award winner's 75th birthday. Romero said in a Facebook post that Ronstadt had made “substantial contributions to varied musical genres” while sharing the Southwestern culture of her upbringing with the world.

  • Julia Roberts' daughter dazzles at her Cannes red carpet debut

    Julia Roberts' daughter, 16-year-old Hazel Moder, made her Cannes red carpet debut at the 2021 film festival alongside her father, Daniel Moder. The father-daughter pair stepped out at the premiere of "Flag Day," for which Moder served as the cinematographer. For the red-carpet occasion, Hazel donned a pale yellow, button-up lace dress while Moder wore a tuxedo.

  • Chrissy Teigen’s Post on Being Cancelled Is Not Sitting Well With Fans Who Remember Last Week’s Italy Pics

    Both fans and haters are responding in force to Chrissy Teigen’s lengthy Instagram post yesterday. In the social media share, Teigen opened up about her mental health struggles after being “cancelled” amid cyber bullying allegations. Teigen recently experienced serious backlash for tweets from her past in which she targeted a then-teenage Courtney Stodden. She’s also been […]

  • ‘Big Brother': First Evictee Mocked for Saying the ‘White Guy With Abs’ Is Always First to Go

    Spoilers ahead for the first eviction of “Big Brother” season 23 “Big Brother” has evicted its first houseguest of the season and the unlucky player is … Travis. But uh, he may need a reality check on why it happened. During his live eviction interview, “Big Brother” host Julie Chen asked Travis where he thinks things went wrong for his gameplay. And apparently, in Travis’ mind, his eviction came down to his looks, and the nail in the coffin was the fact that he gave his final plea speech to the

  • Starbucks employee left ‘panicking’ after bizarre workplace mishap: ‘I would literally start crying’

    A TikToker is going viral after sharing a bizarre Starbucks receipt malfunction.