Goats killed in dog attack at Charlotte man’s home

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A pet owner is heartbroken after someone broke into a kennel at his home and attacked his goats, killing one of them and severely injuring the others.

“They killed all my goats,” Samuel Viloria said as he took a video of the injured animals outside his home.

Viloria describes himself as an animal lover. He’s a beekeeper, has chickens and roosters, and for the past 10 months has been caring for three goats, two of which were pregnant.

“I see animals as therapeutic,” he said. “We all need to be more in touch with nature.”

On Monday, while Viloria was at work, a neighbor called him to say two dogs roaming the neighborhood broke into enclosures at his home and attacked his three goats.

“Tiara can’t walk,” he said through his tears. “They said Queen had, all this, mouth [was] tore apart and Papaleco was dead. That was the male one.”

The injuries of those still barely alive were too severe.

“I saw the fact that they didn’t have teeth in the bottom, and I was going to have to bottle-feed them for the rest of their life,” Viloria said. “That’s how they break the grass.”

He made the difficult decision to put them down.

“I was just sad, you know? I wanted to move on, like, I don’t want to even think about it. Now I’m angry. Today I’m angry and I want to do something about it,” he said.

On Wednesday, CMPD officers were at the home to follow up with Viloria, who believes he knows where the dogs live. With kids in the neighborhood, his biggest fear is that the dogs will attack again.

“There’s certain dogs that their owners need to be trained,” he said. “My concern is that this could repeat, you know?”

