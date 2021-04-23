‘God-awful blast’ that rocked towns for miles around was caused by explosion at gender reveal party

Gino Spocchia
·1 min read
&lt;p&gt;Kingston police are investigating a gender reveal party &lt;/p&gt; (WMUR-TV)

Kingston police are investigating a gender reveal party

(WMUR-TV)

An explosion that rocked towns in New Hampshire was the result of a gender reveal party, according to police.

The explosion was reported by residents in the towns around Kingston, roughly 40 miles (64 km) north of Boston, at about 7pm on Tuesday.

“It was a loud boom that shook our four-family townhouse,” a resident of Plainstow, south of Kingston, told The Boston Globe. “The kids stumbled and yelled ‘Earthquake!’”

According to Kingston police, the blast was caused by a family for a gender reveal party at a quarry on Dorre Road, the Globe reported.

The remains of 80 pounds of over-the-counter explosive called Tannerite — typically used for firearms training — were found by officers.

Kingston police said the individuals “cooperated with the detective and informed him that they were having a gender reveal party”.

Officers were told by the family that the quarry, Torromeo Industries, was chosen because it was thought to be a safe location for the gender reveal explosion.

Torromeo Industries allowed the family to use the quarry, NBC News Boston reported. A resident near the quarry added: “We heard this god-awful blast, it knocked pictures off our walls”.

According to the Globe, the blast included blue chalk, indicating the birth of a baby boy.

An investigation is being carried out, and the person responsible for the blast turned themselves in following the incident. Charges for damage could be filed.

The Kingston explosion is among a number of gender reveal events that have ended in arrests, or fatally, with a California gender reveal party in 2020 blamed for wildfires that forced residents to evacuate.

Read More

Donald Trump says border crisis could ‘destroy America’

Gal Gadot spotlights women's stories in new docuseries

Biden news – live: President hosts final day of climate summit as Trump calls LeBron James ‘racist’

Recommended Stories

  • Islamic State japes: TV pranks spark Iraqi anger

    Iraqi actress Nessma is on her way to receiving the shock of her life. Told she'll deliver aid to a family displaced by war on the outskirts of Baghdad, she instead falls prey to what seems to be a jihadist ambush.But is in fact a prank.Blindfolded and wrapped in a fake suicide belt - apparently fainting at one point - Nessma is "rescued" by a guy in military fatigues.That's television presenter Reslan Haddad, and his show, consisting of 25 similar episodes for broadcast over Ramadan, is drawing disgust on social media - under the hashtag "stop the Tannab Reslan show".Haddad explained his thinking from his living room in the Iraqi capital."The guest, after being blindfolded and after Islamic State comes in, she experiences that terror so that she, as well as the audience, see how it was for people. Some people can't see that."Nessma confirmed she wasn't in on the prank.In the shot following the staged attack, she even calls out to her deceased brother, who Haddad said, quote, "died as a martyr.""Aysar, I'm coming to you," she says.Nessma's episode has so far received more than a million views on YouTube. But writer and activist Resli al-Maliki fears what it could trigger in viewers, in a nation traumatized by such events."To be honest, violence in our society is born of such practices. A violent society is created by violent media. What does a program like this achieve? It achieved a hashtag on Twitter, angry, and violent reactions. Yes, the views may be high, but that's curiosity, that's normal, people want to find out what all the fuss is about."Critics on Twitter point out that thousands of Iraqis still suffer from the aftermath of the war against Islamic State. Many are displaced and still unable to return home.Haddad says the show aims to praise the security forces - he used real ones rather than actors in the show - and to convey their sacrifices in the battle with I.S.But opponents say it insults them and ordinary Iraqis. Haddad says it could have been worse. "By the way there were a lot of details, things that I wanted to do to the guests, but I was scared for them. Much more terrifying things. If I were to portray what really happened to the families, to the people, then guests would have died."Nessma manages a smile when it's over. She told Reuters later that she was proud to have been part of Tannab Reslan, because it shows what the Iraqis went through.

  • Red list countries: Full list of 40 nations as India added

    The government is introducing tighter restrictions

  • Founder of company hired by Arizona GOP to conduct ballot audit promoted election fraud falsehoods

    ‘After auditing adjudicated ballots... you may discover Trump got 200k more votes than previously reported in Arizona’

  • US Dragon crewship launches to space station

    Four astronauts leave Florida in a Dragon capsule bound for the International Space Station.

  • The true story of Empire, Nevada, the tiny desert town from 'Nomadland' that shut down in 2011, forcing all of its residents out

    The small mining town of Empire, Nevada, was abandoned from 2011 until 2016. Now, 65 people and two resident llamas are turning it around.

  • The Best Diabetic Socks to Help Keep Your Feet Warm and Protected

    For people with diabetes, choosing the perfect pair of socks means more than just grabbing the most colorful pair off the rack. “The right socks can help improve blood circulation in the feet, reduce the risk of irritation and foot injury, and help keep feet dry,” says Rita Kalyani, MD, an associate professor of medicine at Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine. As many as 50% of adults with diabetes experience a type of nerve damage called peripheral neuropathy.

  • Denver endured snowiest season in decades

    A pedestrian walks across a ice-covered street after a spring storm swept over the region and left at least six inches of snow in its wake Tuesday, April 20, 2021, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski) Winter weather has stretched across much of the United States this April, with widespread cold spells and snow. One city in particular had just enough late-season snow to make this winter one for the record books. Earlier this week, Arctic air targeted the center of the country, spreading cold across dozens of states. According to AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Bill Deger, "The arrival of an unseasonably cold mass, coupled with some energy in the atmosphere, is what sparked the late-season snow showers and squalls." Over the course of several days, snow piled up in across the Rockies, northern Plains and interior Northeast. Whiteout conditions in Wisconsin cause a deadly pile-up on I-41 involving nearly 50 vehicles. Farther west, the city of Denver was blasted with cold and several rounds of snow. Accumulating April snow began in the Mile High City back on April 15 and, in three days, totaled just shy of 7 inches. Another round of snow returned on Monday and Tuesday. Locations outside of Denver reported another 6 inches of snow, while Denver International Airport reported 3.1 inches. A blast of cold also gripped the region at midweek, adding to the wintry feel. Tuesday's high temperature of just 33 degrees Fahrenheit was well below the 66-degree average high for April 20 in the Mile High City. Highs in the lower 30s and low temperatures plummeting into the teens paved the way for one last push of snow on Wednesday. Snow drapes over blossoms on a tree after a spring storm swept over the region and left at least six inches of snow in its wake Tuesday, April 20, 2021, in Denver. Temperatures are predicted to reach into the upper 30s Tuesday as the city prepares for yet another storm packing snow on Wednesday. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski) Denver International Airport recorded another 2.6 inches of snow from the storm, pushing the seasonal total to 80.2 inches. That far exceeds the 30-year average for snowfall in Denver, which is 56.5 inches. This year's 80-plus inches of snow not only eclipses the 1991-1992 seasonal snow total of 79 inches but also makes the 2020-2021 season the snowiest in the city since the 1983-1984 season when Denver tallied 80.9 inches, according to NWS records. This last blast of snow was also particularly timely for Major League Baseball scheduled on the same day. The Colorado Rockies hosted the Houston Astros on Wednesday and played through temperatures in the upper 20s and and lower 30s as well as snow. Colorado Rockies first baseman C.J. Cron stands in the cold and snow while manning his position in the ninth inning of the team's baseball game against the Houston Astros on Wednesday, April 21, 2021, in Denver. The Rockies won 6-3. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski) The few fans who braved the brutal conditions were heavily bundled up, photos showed. As is common for late spring in Denver, temperatures will rise and fall noticeably for the final week of April, peaking in the middle 70s Sunday afternoon then diving down into the 30s at night next week. With the final week of April now in sight, it is possible that even more snow could fall in Denver before this snow season officially ends. The city averages 1.1 inches of snow during the month of May, and a total of 3.9 inches fell in the city just two years ago during the fifth month of the year. However, opportunities for more snow will dwindle as May progresses. If another 1.4 inches of snow were to fall in Denver this season, it would surpass not only the 1983-1984 snow season's total but also the snow season prior when 7.6 inches of snow fell in the May of 1983. That amount of additional snow would make the 2020-2021 season the snowiest on record since 1979-1980 when 85.5 inches of snow fell. As it stands on April 23, this snow season is the eighteenth snowiest for Denver, since record keeping began in 1882. The all-time record snowfall season was in 1908-1909 when 118.7 inches -- nearly 10 feet -- was reported. Keep checking back on AccuWeather.com and stay tuned to the AccuWeather Network on DirecTV, Frontier, Spectrum, FuboTV, Philo, and Verizon Fios.

  • How the Bay of Pigs invasion began - and failed - 60 years on

    The story of the attempted overthrow of Castro's regime in Cuba, as told by the men who were there.

  • Gender-reveal party using 80 pounds of explosives rattles New England town

    One New Hampshire family's gender reveal party was such a blast that it rattled towns, set off reports of an earthquake, and could be heard from across the state line, police said.

  • Swedish billionaire founder of Spotify wants to buy Arsenal after fans demand American Stan Kroenke sell the club

    Arsenal fans are still mad about the attempt to breakout into the Super League, and Spotify founder Daniel Ek says he's ready to talk buying the club.

  • Chelsea 'deeply regret' joining up to Super League

    Chelsea are the latest Premier League club to issue a grovelling apology to supporters for their involvement in plans for a breakaway European Super League (ESL), that collapsed within 48 hours this week.

  • 100 new trees planted in central Fresno in last 100 days

    City Councilmember Tyler Maxwell set out a goal to plant 100 trees in his first 100 days in office. The project was in partnership with Tree Fresno and the city's Public Works and PARCS Department.

  • 'Rescue' flight from Covid-ravaged India blocked by UK

    A “rescue” flight from Covid-ravaged India with 350 passengers on board was blocked by the UK Government as it tried to reach Britain before a travel ban took effect. The A330 Airbus jet had been specially chartered to bring the 350 people from Delhi before 4am on Friday after which they would have had to quarantine for 10 days in Government-approved hotels at a cost of £1,750 per person. However, just as it was ready to leave, it was refused entry to the UK on the basis that it would have breached agreements on quotas to limit flights during the pandemic between India and Britain. Suresh Kumar, chairman of Indra Travel, who organised the charter flight, said he believed the Government should have been more considerate given that it was a “rescue” flight. The desperate scramble for flights followed Monday’s announcement by Matt Hancock, the Health Secretary, that India would be placed on the UK’s travel “red list” from Friday morning. Thousands have died in recent days in India amid a spike in Covid cases and the emergence of a new double mutant variant.

  • Nasa rover extracts oxygen from Mars atmosphere in key breakthrough for future crewed missions

    Tech demo could pave way to producing breathable air on Red Planet

  • Police officer and a suspect injured in shooting near Bass Pro Shops in Dania Beach

    A Plantation police officer and a suspect were injured Friday in a shooting near the Bass Pro Shops in Dania Beach.

  • Owner of Florida mansion calls police when wedding party turns up without booking

    ‘They keep harassing me, calling me. They say they’re having wedding here and it’s God’s message,’ property owner tells 911 dispatcher

  • The big Pentagon internet mystery now partially solved

    A very strange thing happened on the internet the day President Joe Biden was sworn in. A shadowy company residing at a shared workspace above a Florida bank announced to the world’s computer networks that it was now managing a colossal, previously idle chunk of the internet owned by the U.S. Department of Defense. It’s also more than twice the size of the internet space actually used by the Pentagon.

  • Vaccines Made at Troubled Baltimore Plant Were Shipped to Canada and Mexico

    WASHINGTON — The Biden administration said Friday that it did not know that a Baltimore factory had discarded millions of possibly contaminated doses of AstraZeneca’s coronavirus vaccine when President Joe Biden last month released the company to ship vaccines manufactured there to Mexico and Canada. Canadian and Mexican officials said Friday that they had assurances from AstraZeneca that the millions of doses they received were safe. Some of the doses have been distributed to the public in both countries, the officials said. Biden administration officials said they had not vouched for the quality of the AstraZeneca vaccine doses made at the Baltimore plant, leaving the decision on whether to use them to the company and the Canadians and Mexicans themselves. Sign up for The Morning newsletter from the New York Times The administration, however, did inform the two countries of another episode of possible contamination, involving a similar vaccine developed by Johnson & Johnson, that occurred more recently at the same Baltimore plant. Vaccine production at the plant, operated by Emergent BioSolutions, has been halted. Up to 15 million doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine needed to be discarded because of the contamination fears. This week, inspectors from the Food and Drug Administration said Emergent had failed to fully investigate the episode, and they also found fault with the plant’s disinfection practices, size and design, handling of raw materials and training of workers. The FDA has informed regulators in other countries about its findings, according to an FDA spokesperson who also said the agency was “providing additional information as requested” and would “continue to work closely with its international partners.” The spokesperson said that products not authorized for use in this country, like the AstraZeneca vaccine, “may nonetheless be exported if certain conditions are met,” but would not specify what those were. Other administration officials, noting that AstraZeneca had not applied for emergency authorization of its vaccine in the United States, said it was up to the company and regulators in Canada and Mexico to determine whether the exports and the manufacturing facility were safe. As news of the Emergent plant’s troubles rippled across Canada and Mexico, leaders of both countries sought to reassure their citizens about the vaccines manufactured by the company. Shortly before he headed to a drugstore Friday to receive a shot of the AstraZeneca vaccine, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau of Canada said he was confident that supplies sent by the United States were safe. “We have confirmed that the doses received from the United States a number of weeks ago are not, have not been subjected to the challenges that have come up currently in the Baltimore plant,” Trudeau said at a news conference. “There is absolutely no danger of that for Canadians.” In Mexico, a senior government official said AstraZeneca had provided documentation indicating that the doses had passed quality tests and were not affected by issues at the Emergent factory. “We are sure that the product that was applied to Mexican people was a safe, quality product,” Mexico’s coronavirus czar, Hugo López-Gatell, said at a briefing Friday night. The Biden administration’s acknowledgment that it had been unaware of the discarding of the lots of AstraZeneca’s vaccine, which The New York Times reported occurred between October and January, underscores concerns about the government’s oversight of a key contractor in the federal response to the pandemic. U.S. officials bet on Emergent to manufacture both the Johnson & Johnson and AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccines even as a series of audits identified serious quality shortcomings at the plant. The FDA has still not cleared the Emergent plant to release doses of either vaccine in the United States and has not indicated when, or whether, it will do so. While AstraZeneca’s vaccine is not authorized for use in the United States, tens of millions of doses of it have been sitting idly at manufacturing plants. The White House said last month that the federal government, which committed last year to buying 300 million doses from AstraZeneca, intended to “loan” 2.5 million doses to Mexico and 1.5 million doses to Canada. U.S. officials say the two countries were eager for the doses and have since expressed interest in getting more, especially because of a recent drop in supplies from India, another major supplier of vaccine. Canadian officials, however, said Friday that the nation’s own regulators were reviewing the recent FDA report on its inspection of the Baltimore facility, which “will inform whether additional measures are required to ensure the safety of future supply.” Emergent is a longtime government contractor that has virtually cornered a lucrative market in federal spending on biodefense. The Times reported last month that sales of its anthrax vaccines to the Strategic National Stockpile accounted for nearly half of the stockpile’s half-billion-dollar annual budget throughout most of the last decade, leaving the federal government with less money to buy supplies needed in a pandemic. The government awarded the company a $163 million contract in 2012 to ready the Baltimore facility to mass-produce vaccines in response to a pandemic. In June, the Trump administration awarded the company a $628 million contract, mostly to reserve space at the Baltimore plant. But The Times earlier this month documented a string of problems at the plant, many of which were known to federal officials. Shortly after the contract was awarded to Emergent in June, a top federal pandemic official warned that the Baltimore plant lacked enough trained staff members and had a record of problems with quality control. A copy of the official’s assessment cited “key risks” in relying on Emergent to handle the production of the vaccines. The Times also reported that Emergent had discarded AstraZeneca’s vaccine — five lots in all, each the equivalent of 2 million to 3 million doses — because of contamination or suspected contamination, according to internal logs, a government official and a former company supervisor. A senior federal health official, speaking on condition of anonymity because of the sensitive nature of the matter, said Friday that the White House and senior leaders at the Department of Health and Human Services learned of the discarded AstraZeneca lots only after the Times report. Last month, the Times reported that workers at the Emergent plant in Baltimore had conflated ingredients of the two vaccines, ruining up to 15 million doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine. Federal officials ordered major changes to the plant after those revelations. The Biden administration ordered Emergent to stop making the AstraZeneca vaccine, and put Johnson & Johnson in charge of running the facility. In a statement late Thursday, AstraZeneca said that the doses delivered to Mexico and Canada “met the stringent requirements we are required to follow,” and that “required safety tests and quality control measures” were conducted at each step of the production process and before the batches were released. In the statement, which was reported earlier by CBS News, AstraZeneca said, “The quality information from the manufacturing plants involved was properly submitted to the relevant regulatory agencies in each country to support authorization and approval of shipments from this supply chain.” This article originally appeared in The New York Times. © 2021 The New York Times Company

  • India Covid: Families appeal for help in Delhi's oxygen shortage

    People in Delhi resort to social media and desperate phone calls to try to find oxygen for Covid patients.

  • COVID cases are suddenly falling in 4 hard-hit Northeastern states. Does that mean herd immunity is on the way?

    Eager to know when America is finally approaching herd immunity against COVID-19? Then pay close attention to what’s happening in New York, New Jersey, Massachusetts and Connecticut.