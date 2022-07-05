‘God bless you,’ accused robber says after Waffle House holdup, South Carolina cops say

A man accused of robbing a Waffle House bestowed employees with a blessing before leaving the restaurant with a little over $300 in cash, South Carolina authorities said.

Police in North Augusta are searching for the man they say held up the 24-hour restaurant on Georgia Avenue early Friday, July 1, according to an incident report.

Employees told police that a man wearing a ski mask came into the restaurant around 3:45 a.m., the report said. He walked around the building from the direction of a nearby intersection before making his way inside.

That’s when he pointed a gun at the three workers inside and demanded that they open the register, employees told police.

A worker who had access to the register grabbed all the cash from it and stuffed it in a to-go bag before handing it to the man, according to the report. Before turning to leave, the man reportedly told employees, “God bless you. I did not want to hurt anyone.”

He ran from the restaurant and got in the back seat of a silver sedan that was parked in the middle of the street, police said. The car then sped away over the 13th Street bridge and crossing into Georgia.

A black ski mask found near the scene was taken in as evidence, according to authorities. Police said the robber got away with $324 cash.

