‘God bless you in hell,’ Las Vegas police find pentagrams inside home after father’s murder

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Police found pentagrams and other graffiti in the home where a 28-year-old man allegedly killed his father and strangled his mother, police documents said.

On Nov. 27 at around 11:20 p.m., the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department received a call from the 9700 block of Horseback Circle. During the call, a woman yelled, “Stop it,” and dispatch heard sounds of a struggle, according to an arrest report.

Around 8 minutes into the 911 call, the dispatcher heard multiple gunshots, the report stated.

An arriving officer saw a man wearing dark shorts running north on Chaparral Summit Drive near the initial call, but could not find him after he ran, according to the report.

Officers arrived at the residence and attempted to contact the people inside, but received no response. A neighbor called 911 saying his neighbor was at his house and she was injured, documents said.

When officers spoke with the woman, she said her son and her husband got in a fight and her son, identified as Isaac Velasquez, 28, shot her husband, Manuel. She told police they were both still in the home.

Officers entered the home and found Manuel in the master bedroom, with multiple gunshot wounds. Medical personnel pronounced him dead at the scene, the report stated. Medical personnel took the woman to a local hospital.

Police did not find Isaac in the home, so they searched the surrounding area with a police dog and helicopter. An officer inside the helicopter saw Isaac trying to hide under a bush, according to the report.

Police, with the help of the K9 unit, took Isaac into custody and found a handgun in the backyard near where they found him, documents said.

Isaac’s mother told police that she took Isaac to CVS earlier in the day to get his medication and when they returned home, Isaac wanted to bake a cake. While Isaac was in the kitchen, his parents went to bed, the report stated.

At around 11 p.m., they heard a loud noise “like glass breaking” coming from the kitchen, followed shortly by what sounded like a gunshot. Manuel went down to check on Isaac and the two fought. During the fight, Isaac allegedly shot Manuel in the leg, according to the report.

When Isaac’s mother attempted to help Manuel, Isaac began to strangle her, pistol whip her, and point a gun at her. She told police she then ran from the home to get help for Manuel, leaving her phone behind and connected to 911, the report stated.

When reviewing the 911 call, detectives heard gunshots after around 8 minutes in and heard Isaac say “Hey ambulance, I killed my own father,” documents said.

During the call, police heard Isaac talking to his father, saying, “Hey dad, God bless you in hell, [expletive].” Manuel then tells Isaac “I’m dead, Isaac, I’m dead,” to which Isaac replies “I know you are still alive,” the report stated.

Police heard three more gunshots and did not hear Manuel speak after that point.

Inside the home, detectives found cartridge cases throughout the home and blood on the walls. Police also found writing written on the cabinets, including “666,” “[Expletive] Jesus,” and two pentagrams.

Isaac faces charges of open murder with a deadly weapon and domestic battery with a deadly weapon. He was held without bail in the Clark County Detention Center for the murder charge. His next court appearance was scheduled for Dec. 4.

