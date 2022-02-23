‘God bless you, too:’ Tampa jury hears slain bus driver’s chilling last words

TAMPA — Cameras inside a Hillsborough Area Regional Transit bus captured every detail of the last 24 minutes of Thomas Dunn’s life.

The color videos, played for a jury Wednesday, showed the 46-year-old Tampa bus driver just before 4 p.m. May 18, 2019, welcoming passengers at a stop near the James A. Haley Veterans Hospital.

Justin McGriff, wearing sunglasses and a white ball cap, was one of the first to step aboard. He sat in the back row. As the bus moved west on Fletcher Avenue, then south on Nebraska Avenue, McGriff stood and walked up behind the driver.

“God bless you,” he said.

“What’s that?” Dunn said.

“God bless you,” McGriff repeated.

“Thank you,” Dunn said, chuckling. “God bless you, too.”

At that, McGriff raised an arm and rammed a knife into Dunn’s throat.

McGriff’s murder trial opened Monday with a prosecutor providing matter-of-fact narration of the disturbing video. Jurors watched with furrowed brows McGriff held the knife against Dunn’s neck. They heard the driver cry out as he guided the bus to a stop. They heard passengers scream.

They watched as McGriff forced open the bus doors and stepped out. He hopped fences through a nearby neighborhood, and up an embankment beside Interstate 275, where police officers found and arrested him.

Assistant State Attorney Ronald Gale only briefly mentioned what’s likely to become a central focus of the case — whether McGriff was insane.

McGriff, 38, is charged with first-degree murder and armed burglary of a conveyance in Dunn’s slaying.

The 2019 attack spurred calls for heightened security measures on the region’s public transit systems. Bus agencies spent millions to install plastic barriers to protect drivers.

McGriff’s defense lawyers contend that he was mentally ill when he attacked Dunn. They will have the burden of proving to the jury that because of McGriff’s mental state he didn’t know what he was doing or whether it was wrong.

The jury can McGriff guilty or not guilty by reason of insanity. If found guilty as charged, McGriff will be sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole. If the insanity defense prevails, a judge will decide on a course of mental health treatment, likely to include commitment to a state psychiatric hospital.

Story continues

Assistant Public Defender Jamie Kane said many of the facts in the trial will not be disputed. He told jurors it would be reasonable and understandable for them to feel anger and to want punishment.

“What we saw was terrible,” Kane said. “We admit that this was not lawful and it was not with legal justification. There was nothing Mr. Dunn did to invite this act, this tragedy.”

But there is an explanation for what occurred, Kane said. It is an explanation that will unfold, he said, in the testimony of psychological experts, along with McGriff’s family, his housemates, and another man who was on the bus that day.

They will tell of a man plagued with hallucinations, Kane said, who laughed for no reason, called himself “the chosen one” and spoke about God. They will tell of a man who believed in conspiracies about black magic, the government and the devil, a man who believed he could read people’s thoughts and that others were putting thoughts into his brain.

Kane noted that McGriff left his backpack on the bus, a Bible, a cell phone charger and several pieces of identification inside.

What the jury saw in the video, Kane said, was “the most dramatic symptom” of a severe mental illness.

“This symptom just happens to be a vicious crime,” he said.

Prosecutors had initially sought the death penalty for McGriff, but quietly withdrew the plan about a year after the crime. The change came after McGriff was found incompetent to proceed in court. After undergoing treatment in a state hospital, he returned to jail and the case continued toward trial.

In initial instruction to the jury, Judge Christopher Sabella said McGriff takes psychotropic medication and told them to disregard anything they observe that might be a side effect of the drugs.

McGriff, wearing a dark suit jacket and a black medical mask, sat quietly through Wednesday’s proceedings.

The trial is expected to last through next week.