‘If your god exists, you will rot in hell,’ MSP tells Jacob Rees-Mogg

Mr Rees-Mogg argued that the Bill would ensure better treatment for people trying to legally enter the UK and swifter processing of illegal cases - House of Commons/AP

An MSP has been criticised as "beyond the pale" after telling Jacob Rees-Mogg: "If your god exists, you will undoubtedly rot in hell."

James Dornan, of the SNP, hit out at devout Catholic Mr Rees-Mogg over a video he posted praising Westminster's controversial Nationality and Borders Bill.

The Glasgow Cathcart MSP commented on the video on Twitter, accusing the UK Government of being responsible for thousands of deaths and being "happy to see the most desperate people in the world suffer and drown".

Stephen Kerr, the Scottish Tories' chief whip, said Mr Dornan's intervention was "beyond the pale" and questioned why the SNP allowed him to remain in the party.

The Nationality and Borders Bill gives Border Force the power to turn away asylum seekers crossing the Channel, with officers being able to use "reasonable force if necessary".

Offshore processing centres could be set up, meaning asylum seekers could be sent away while their cases are determined and that it will be a criminal offence to arrive in the UK without permission.

Mr Rees-Mogg, the Leader of the Commons, was shown in the video visiting the Border Force National Command Centre and arguing that the Bill would ensure better treatment for people trying to legally enter the UK and swifter processing of illegal cases.

The bands of blighters bringing illegal entrants to Blighty will be broken up by this brilliant borders bill. https://t.co/0JyrW0lXTg — Jacob Rees-Mogg (@Jacob_Rees_Mogg) July 8, 2021

"It's going to be a really important method of securing our borders for the future. The people who work here do a fantastic job to keep us safe, and the country has a great debt of gratitude," he said.

Sharing the clip on Twitter, he said: "The bands of blighters bringing illegal entrants to Blighty will be broken up by this brilliant borders bill."

Mr Dornan, whose Twitter account is private, wrote in response: "Hope you remember this the next time you go to confession. You and your cronies are already responsible for the deaths of thousands and you're now happy to see the most desperate people in the world suffer and drown. If your god exists you will undoubtedly rot in hell."

Mr Kerr said: "I try to avoid commenting on this particular MSP, but this latest comment is beyond the pale – the SNP need to tell us why they think it is appropriate they keep this person in their party."

The SNP was approached for comment.