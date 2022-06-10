Phoenix gas station owner sells gas 50 cents a gallon cheaper than what he buys it for to help customers

A man in Phoenix is losing hundreds of dollars each day after shaving nearly 50 cents off per gallon at his gas station to help customers weather skyrocketing fuel prices.

Jaswiendre Singh, who runs the business at the corner of Osborn Road and 20th Street, showed Arizona’s Family on Wednesday that he buys gas from a supplier for $5.66 per gallon but sells it for just $5.19 per gallon.

Singh started offering discounts as early as March, decreasing the gas station’s purchase price by 10 cents. But with gas prices still on the rise, he wanted to help even more.

“[I do it] to give a break to the customer and my community,” Singh told Arizona’s Family. “People don’t have the money right now.

“My mother and my father did teach us to help if you have something,” he continued. “If you have something you have to share with other people.”

With the gas station selling around 1,000 gallons a day, Singh loses about $500 per day. As a result, he and his wife are working longer hours.

Despite the losses, Singh said they have been worth it: “God gave me help. It doesn’t matter. We are not here to make money right now. I’m very happy to help the other people.”

Twitter users lauded Singh’s gesture. “Some heroes wear turbans,” one wrote.

Another commented, “A Real American. Good Job Mr. Singh.”

This is not the first time Singh has helped his customers spend less money – in 2007, he reportedly bought the gas station and lowered prices during the recession the following year.

Featured Image via Arizona’s Family

