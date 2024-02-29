‘God is going to give us justice’: Friends remember KHS teacher

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — Friends of Joi Brown have been sharing the words ‘Justice for Joi’ since last June.

Friends of Hampton teacher shot and killed want ‘Justice for Joi’

Brown, 45, was best known for her love of children and family.

“She was a very loving and caring person. She would give you her last if she had it. She was a great friend,” said Shakina James.

The beloved Kecoughtan High School teacher was very close with her mom and daughter.

“She lost her only daughter, they were best friends, Joi’s mom loved her, and Joi loved her mom,” said longtime friend Tamiko Solomon. “She was one of the most genuine, loving people I have ever met in my life. I’m so thankful that I got the opportunity to build the relationship that I had with her.”

“She was very family-oriented,” said friend Carla Hollingshed.

“She was fun to be around, definitely didn’t deserve what happened to her,” said friend Ashley Brown.

A group of five friends has been leaning on each other after Joi Brown was found dead in her house on Wendell Drive on June 25, 2023.

On that day, Tamika Dixson decided to visit her house after not being able to talk with her throughout the day — Dixson found her friend lifeless.

Court documents in Newport News obtained by the WAVY-TV 10 investigations team show Brown was shot in the head “inside the master bedroom, laying face up” with the gun near her feet.

Calvin Jackson, 46, was also shot in the head nearby. He was rushed to the hospital.

A month after the shooting, police were granted a search warrant to collect evidence to match the DNA from the crime scene in Hampton to Jackson.

Additional court documents in Hampton show a pattern of abuse, as Joi Brown called police several times over the years in 2007, 2012 and 2021.

Eight-months after the deadly-shooting, Hampton police issued a warrant for Jackson’s arrest.

Jackson turned himself in Tuesday night, hours after WAVY.com shared his information with the public.

Police arrest man in 2023 death of Kecoughtan HS teacher

Hampton Police Chief Jimmie Wideman explained the investigation process.

“In June 2023, there was what appeared to be on the surface a homicide-suicide,” Wideman said. “Subsequent to that, Mr. Jackson survived, but the further [in] the investigation indicated that it was a homicide and just it appears that the “attempted suicide” was part of the cover up for the homicide of his [ex-girlfriend]. We were able to collect enough evidence and with support of the Commonwealth Attorney’s Office, continue in our efforts to create investigative leads to get us to the point of prosecution.”

Jackson has been charged with second-degree murder and gun violations. He is in jail, scheduled for a bond hearing March 1.

10 On Your Side questioned the timeline of the arrest warrant, saying “it seems like 8- months was long time.”

“It’s not a long time to make sure you have the right person responsible,” Wideman said. “… In every instance, we tried to make sure that we collect enough evidence. We’ve properly identified the person responsible for the offense. We consult with the Commonwealth Attorney’s Office how we can secure and make a better case for prosecution. When all those things align and when we communicate with the Commonwealth Attorney that we’ve reached a threshold of probable cause, we obtained the warrants.”

Following the arrest, Joi Brown’s friends said there is some sense of relief.

“It took so long … there was a lot of frustration with that,” said Ashley Brown. “I’m happy that he is finally in custody. I’m just a little anxious about what’s going to come of it. I’m being hopeful and prayerful that God is going to give us the justice we have been seeking for so long.”

Said Solomon: “I just wanted to start the journey of trying to heal. It was hard to do with him walking around free not knowing if he would be arrested and just not knowing what happened to her. I felt relief then I felt a sense of sadness. I’ve known them both for a long time. I had a relationship, a friendship with them both. My heart definitely goes out to his family because it’s affecting them, maybe not as bad as everyone else, but I’m sure it’s hard for them.”

Joi Brown and Jackson shared one daughter, who will now grow up with her grandmom.

“Of course, she misses her mother,” Solomon said. “Ms. B is a strong woman, she has had to comfort me in the wake of her daughter dying. It’s like ripping the scab off, but at least now she can start to heal and raise her granddaughter.”

The group of friends will continue to be Brown’s voice.

“We keep her alive every time we get together,” Ashley Brown said. “I can feel her spirit.”

Dixson said they are brainstorming ways to honor her life.

“We talk about doing something in Joi’s memory,” Dixson said. “We talk about starting an organization for kids who have lost parents to domestic violence. We really want to do something to carry Joi’s name on. She was a teacher. She loved kids. Her memory is still going to carry on. We’re going to do something special.”

If you or you know someone who may be a victim of domestic violence or child abuse, click here for a list of local and national resources.

Avalon Center in Williamsburg

Phone: 757-258-5022

Offers transitional housing, emergency shelter, youth services, legal advice and counseling.

24-hour Crisis Hotline: 757-258-5051

Website: avaloncenter.org/

Eastern Shore Coalition Against Domestic Violence

Hotline number: 757-787-1329

Offers: emergency shelter, 24-hour crisis hotline, individual counseling, safety planning, children’s services, legal advocacy, accompaniment during hospital visits and court appearances and support groups to survivors of domestic violence and sexual assault.

Website: https://www.escadv.org/

Samaritan House Inc. in Virginia Beach

Phone: 757-631-0710

Offers counseling, emergency shelter placement and safety planning.

24-hour Crisis Hotline 757-430-2120

H.E.R. Shelter in Portsmouth

Phone: 757-485-1445

Offers emergency services, court assistance, shelter, employment and housing assistance.

24-Hour Crisis Hotline: 757-485-3384

Website: hershelter.com/

The Genieve Shelter in Suffolk

Phone: 757-925-4365

Offers emergency shelter and crisis services.

Crisis Hotline 757-705-2025 or 757-353-1439

Contáctanos para ayuda inmediata 1-800-969-4673

Website: https://thegenieveshelter.org/

Transitions Family Violence Services in Hampton

Phone: 757-722-2261

Offers emergency shelter, crisis services, court advocacy, and counseling.

24-hour Crisis Hotline 757-723-7774

Website: https://www.transitionsfvs.org/

YWCA South Hampton Roads in Norfolk

Phone: 757-625-4248

Offers emergency shelter and crisis services.

24-hour Crisis Hotline 757-251-0144

Website: https://www.ywca-shr.org/

National Human Trafficking Task Force Hotline: 1-888-3737-888.

Hampton Roads Human Trafficking Task Force: 757-430-2120

Blue Campaign to bring an end to Human Trafficking

Prevent Child Abuse America – Coronavirus Resources & Tips for Parents, Children & Others.

Child abuse and neglect are serious problems that can have lasting harmful effects on its victims. For more information on preventing child abuse and neglect check out resources from the CDC, or call The Childhelp National Child Abuse Hotline at 1-800-422-4453 for help.

