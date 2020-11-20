‘God’s grace’: Woman survives after being thrown onto tracks in front of incoming train

CCTV footage shows a man suddenly rushing forward to push a woman off a subway station platform onto the tracks as a train pulls into the station in New York (CCTV)

Police said a woman who survived after she was forcefully pushed onto the train tracks in a New York subway station was saved “through the grace of God”.

The 40-year-old woman was thrown onto the subway tracks at 14th Street-Union Square station on Thursday morning by a stranger, surveillance footage shows.

She survived the shocking attack with just minor injuries by falling “between the row bed and the rails”, said NYPD Transit Chief Kathleen O’Reilly.

Aditya Vemulapati, 24, was identified as the attacker and was charged with attempted murder and assault. Officials said no words were exchanged between the two before the victim was thrown onto the tracks.

Ms O’Reilly told reporters: “The whole incident is captured on surveillance video. It’s very disturbing.

“We see him waiting, calculating for the train to approach the station. And at the opportune moment, he pushed the victim to the tracks.

“She fell, fortunately for her, between the roll bed and the rails. Through the grace of God, sustained minor injuries,” she added.

Vemulapati, who is believed to be homeless, did not run away from the scene immediately after the attack, surveillance footage showed, and a transit worker who witnessed it was able to hold him until police arrived.

He was taken to a hospital for evaluation and later charged with attempted murder, felony assault and reckless endangerment, reported broadcaster ABC7.

The victim was taken to Bellevue Hospital to be treated for her minor injuries.

