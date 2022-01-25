‘God. He has a gun’: Man fired multiple shots in Duke ER before officer shot him

A man shot and killed by a Duke police officer at Duke University Hospital this month grabbed another police officer’s gun during a struggle and fired multiple shots in the emergency room, newly released records show.

Hospital officials previously said the man had been under arrest and in the custody of a Durham police officer and was being medically evaluated Jan. 14 when he attacked and injured the officer, resulting in a struggle between the two of them.

Transcripts of two 911 calls made just after 11:30 p.m. indicate the man — whom a spokesperson said the hospital may not name because of patient privacy rules — grabbed the Durham officer’s gun and fired multiple shots.

A woman who called 911 at 11:32 p.m. began to tell the dispatcher she had a patient in the emergency room before “2 loud bangs” occurred, according to a transcript of the call released by Duke University on Tuesday.

“God. He has a gun,” the woman says, before another “loud bang” is heard, the transcript states.

She later confirms to the dispatcher that, “a patient just fired his weapon.”

“We have a patient that took a gun from a cop and he’s shooting,” says another caller who gets through to a dispatcher just seconds later.

The caller says “We need somebody ‘round here right now,” before the dispatcher says officers are on their way.