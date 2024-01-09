God help us if we embrace America’s aggressive tipping culture

Checking out of a dermatologist’s in Los Angeles last week, where I had just had a small but “potentially concerning” mole removed from my back, I was astonished to find a list of tipping options at the foot of my bill. Did I want to give the nurse 10 per cent of the (already substantial) sum, 15 per cent or the usual 20 per cent?

Having decided I would not be bullied into paying a medical professional a service charge, I did the usual British thing and added 15 per cent – purely to save face.

That’s how extreme the US tipping culture has become now. Not only have many of the suggested gratuities been hiked up to 18 per cent, 20 per cent or 22 per cent post-pandemic, but new “tipping screens” at coffee shops like Starbucks will suggest you adding either $1, $2 or $5 (£3.92) to that latte – equal to 20 per cent, 40 per cent or even 100 per cent – and in restaurants, waiters granted the smallest option have been known to confront diners, demanding to know “what the problem was?”

The problem is that the UK is now following in America’s footsteps where tips are concerned, with a report on Sunday confirming that a 12.5 per cent service charge is now standard in any major city centre restaurant, and top eateries such as The Delaunay or Brasserie Zédel even asking for 15.

The reasons for this are obvious. With restaurants operating on thin margins, inflation continuing to hit food prices and the hospitality industry still suffering from labour shortages after Brexit and Covid-19, a “voluntary” service charge is the most tax-efficient way to boost employees’ wages. Only in many situations, the gratuity feels far from voluntary, and when faced with the choice of public shaming or paying this unexpected surcharge, many Brits will go with option two.

There is, of course, a third option: staying at home. But if we keep on aping the US, it won’t be long until the dental hygienist is demanding a 35 per cent recompense for that assiduous plaque removal.

