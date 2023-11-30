'God may forgive you, but I won't,' mother of slain Akron woman tells daughter's boyfriend

An Akron man convicted of murder in the shooting death of his girlfriend apologized to her family Thursday during his sentencing.

“I never intended for any of this to happen,” said Jaleel Sojouner, the second of two men sentenced to prison for Janine Surgen’s slaying. “I do feel guilty about what took place. Although I didn’t pull trigger, I did play a role in the death of Janine.”

Sojouner, 28, pleaded guilty in Summit County Common Pleas Court Thursday to murder with a three-year gun specification.

Prosecutors agreed to dismiss the other charges against him, which included aggravated murder, which carries a potential penalty of life without parole.

Several family members of Surgen, 20, expressed their anger and sorrow during Sojouner’s emotional plea and sentencing. They blamed Sojouner for getting Calvin Thompson, who was 16 at the time, to shoot and kill Surgen in broad daylight. Thompson also was sentenced to life in prison.

“God may forgive you, but I won’t,” said Brenna Surgen, Janine’s mother. “You're a cold-blooded killer — a monster. You don’t deserve the life you’ve been spared. You may not have pulled the trigger, but you put the bullets in motion. I absolutely hate you.”

Tom Teodosio, a visiting judge, sentenced Sojouner to life in prison. He will be eligible for parole after 18 years.

Arrests are made shortly after Surgen's shooting

Surgen was found with multiple gunshot wounds about 12:45 p.m. July 3, 2020, near the corner of 27th Street and Waterloo Road in Akron’s Kenmore neighborhood. She was taken to Cleveland Clinic Akron General, where she was pronounced dead.

Within a half-hour of the shooting, police pulled over a white Kia that matched the description of the vehicle that witnesses said was involved in the shooting. Police arrested driver Sojouner and passengers Thompson and a second teen who has a case pending in Summit County Juvenile Court.

Prosecutors said Thompson walked up to Surgen, shot her in the head and fired several more bullets at her after she fell to the ground, with the shooting captured on a home surveillance camera.

Prosecutors said the motive for the shooting was unclear, though they said it could have involved drugs and Surgen and Sojouner’s relationship.

Thompson, who was by then 19, pleaded guilty in June to aggravated murder with a three-year gun specification. Judge Susan Baker Ross sentenced him to life in prison with possible parole after 23 years.

Surgen’s family members express grief and anger

Sojouner was scheduled to go on trial Dec. 11, but opted instead to accept a plea deal.

Surgen’s family members, who also spoke at Thompson’s sentencing, again expressed their anger and grief at Sojouner’s sentencing.

Krystle Penn, Janine’s cousin, said she sees her cousin in sunshine and in colors in the sky and hears her in random songs.

“She is kept alive by all the love my family and I have for her,” she said.

Kathy Vanhoose, Janine’s grandmother, said Sojouner told Surgen he was coming for her and she was concerned for the safety of her family. She said Surgen messaged her mother to get herself and other family members to safety.

“Her final act was one of love for family,” Vanhoose said. “That is who you took from us.”

Brenna Surgen said her daughter had a beautiful smile, a contagious laugh and a great sense of humor. She said Janine also had her demons, which she said Sojouner preyed upon.

Brenna Surgen said Janine won’t be forgotten, with her death even memorialized with a mural near where she was killed. She said the family will fight when Sojouner is up for parole to keep him in prison.

“We won,” Surgen said. “She won. I hope you burn in hell. Maybe you’ll get a small insight into the hell we’ve been in.”

Attorney says Sojouner accepted responsibility

Erik Jones, who represented Sojouner with attorney Michael Edminister, said his client accepted responsibility for his actions and the penalty he must pay.

“That’s why we came to this resolution,” Jones said.

While spending three years in jail, Jones said Sojouner had a lot of time for introspection. He said that’s why Sojouner sounded remorseful and was well spoken when he addressed the court.

Sojouner’s remarks included a request to Surgen’s family.

“I hope — someday — you will find it in your hearts to forgive me,” he said.

