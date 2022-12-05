‘God he’s messed up;’ 911 caller finds friend bound and severely beaten after Dayton home invasion

UPDATE @ 12:12 p.m.:

Dayton police are investigating after a 54-year-old man was found severely beaten in a home Sunday evening.

Police were dispatched out to the 600 block of Almond Ave just after 5:30 p.m. Sunday on a suspicious circumstance call, according to a Dayton Police Department spokesperson.

A 911 caller, who said he lived with the man, called and said he came home from work and found his friend tied up in the house.

“I just came in from work. He’s in my hallway tied up, duck taped and my house is ransacked,” the man said in a 911 call obtained through a public records request.

The caller said the man’s arms and legs were tied up with duck tape and that there was blood on the couch.

“God he’s messed up,” the caller said. “His face is messed up.”

When crews arrived on scene, officers found a 54-year-old man “bound with duct tape and severely beaten,” the spokesperson told News Center 7.

The man was transported to Miami Valley Hospital. He’s listed in critical condition, according to police.

The incident is being investigated as an aggravated burglary, according to an incident report.

The 911 caller said he didn’t know anyone who would do this to his friend. He said that he and the victim were living together as they recover from recent medical incidents.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Violent Offenders Unit at (937) 333-1232.

We’ll update this story as we learn more.