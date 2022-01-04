‘For God’s sake’: Biden pleads with Americans to get vaccinated, boosted, wear masks in public

Acknowledging Americans’ frustration with the pandemic, President Biden urged the public to take precautions, like vaccinations, boosters and mask wearing, to help prevent serious illness and death from COVID-19.

Video Transcript

JOE BIDEN: If you are vaccinated and boosted, you may get COVID, but you are highly protected against severe illness. Schools can and should be open this winter. We have all the tools to keep kids safe. Unvaccinated kids are at risk, yet the vaccinated are going to have a way to protect them. Get vaccinated. If you're vaccinated, get boosted.

Folks, I know we're all tired and frustrated about the pandemic. These coming weeks are going to be challenging. Please wear your mask in public to protect yourself and others. We're going to get through this. We're going to get through it together.

We have the tools to protect people from severe illness due to Omicron if people choose to use the tools. We have the medicines coming along that can save so many lives and dramatically reduce the impact that COVID has had on our country.

There's a lot of reason to be hopeful in 2020. But for God's sake, please take advantage of what's available, please. You're going to save lives, maybe yours, maybe your child's. Please take advantage of what we already have, OK?