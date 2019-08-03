'God be with you all': Trump pledges full support for El Paso shooting victims as lawmakers also grieve

WASHINGTON – President Donald Trump pledged the "total support" of the federal government in the wake of a mass shooting at an El Paso Walmart that left multiple victims dead and many more wounded.

Trump's tweet of support and sympathy were among many expressions of condolence and other emotions that federal officials shared Saturday in the hours following the massacre.

Texas Rep. Veronica Escobar abruptly ended a town hall. Beto O'Rourke choked back tears. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi – once again – called for an end to mass shootings.

"Our hearts ache for the families of those who were killed & the injured," she tweeted. "Action must be taken to finally #EndGunViolence."

The shooting in El Paso follows a shooting Sunday at the annual Gilroy Garlic Festival in California that left three dead and more wounded

Terrible shootings in ElPaso, Texas. Reports are very bad, many killed. Working with State and Local authorities, and Law Enforcement. Spoke to Governor to pledge total support of Federal Government. God be with you all! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 3, 2019

We are closely monitoring the situation in El Paso. While we are grateful for heroic first responders, our hearts ache for the families of those who were killed & the injured. Action must be taken to finally #EndGunViolence. — Nancy Pelosi (@SpeakerPelosi) August 3, 2019

In the past 10 years, America has entered a new and disturbing era of mass shootings. The number of incidents is increasing, according to FBI data, and they are becoming more deadly.

O'Rourke cut a campaign trip short to return to his home town of El Paso where the current Democratic presidential candidate served as its congressman until January.

Walmart employees comfort one another after an active shooter opened fire at the Walmart at Cielo Vista Mall in El Paso, Tx. on Saturday, August 3, 2019. More

"Lot of injury, a lot of suffering in El Paso right now," O'Rourke said, his voice breaking at times, during a hastily called news conference. "I'm incredibly saddened. It's very hard to think abut this. But I'll tell you, El Paso is the strongest place in the world. This community is going to come together."

Escobar, a freshman Democrat who represents El Paso, was roughly an hour into the town hall at the city's Coronado High School when she received news of the shooting.

"You all, I am so sorry, there's an active shooter. We are going to need to clear the event," said Escobar. After an aide immediately tells her something, Escobar quickly clarified the incident was near Cielo Vista Mall, roughly 14 miles away.

Later, she tweeted that she was "utterly heartbroken" over the incident.

Utterly heartbroken by the developing news in El Paso. Monitoring the situation and in communication with our law enforcement. Please stay safe. — Rep. Veronica Escobar (@RepEscobar) August 3, 2019

Some of the other federal officials who weighed in include Vice President Mike Pence, who offered his prayers to victims and their families.

Saddened by the loss of so many innocent lives in El Paso, TX. Our prayers are with the victims, their families, and the entire community. Grateful for the courageous efforts and swift action by federal law enforcement and local first responders. — Vice President Mike Pence (@VP) August 3, 2019

"Our hearts go out to the victims of this horrific shooting and to the entire community in this time of loss," GOP Texas Gov. Greg Abbott said in a statement. "While no words can provide the solace needed for those impacted by this event, I ask that all Texans join Cecilia and me in offering our prayers for the victims and their families."

The news out of El Paso is devastating. I'm heartbroken for the victims and their families. Far too many communities have suffered through tragedies like this already. We must act now to end our country's gun violence epidemic. — Elizabeth Warren (@ewarren) August 3, 2019