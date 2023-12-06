‘In God We Trust’: Orem City adopts new motto in a unanimous vote

OREM, Utah (ABC4) — Orem City has approved its first ever motto: “In God We Trust.”

Orem City is continuing to spread the word of its decision to use the national motto “In God We Trust” after it was officially adopted as the city’s motto through a unanimous vote in early November.

This addition comes after the city designed a new flag in July featuring its slogan “Family City USA.” The addition of the motto will not change the slogan or the flag.

Orem City Mayor David Young said the motto, which is the current motto of the United States, is part of an effort to unite during divisive times and is reflective of “our collective faith, our commitment to one another, and our trust in the foundational principles that guide us.”

He further explained that while there are religious connotations to the motto, there is also a broader meaning of trusting in the greater good.

“The acknowledgement of the divine in our city proceedings can only ennoble and strengthen our efforts to make Orem the best place in America to raise a family,” he said.

While there appears to be general support from residents, there are others who are not as enamored by the choice.

Ryan Case said the motto is not reflective of the growing diversity and departure of religion of many residents. He said because the motto does not directly affect his life he is not bitter towards it, however, he also does not support the initiative.

He added that while there is a justification historically to use the motto, he would prefer using the first motto of the United States which is “E pluribus unum,” meaning “Out of many, one.”

Case’s comments reflect a larger dialogue that is happening across the nation as groups argue for and against the motto “In God We Trust” which was established in 1956.

Young, the mayor, addressed this debate when he initially introduced the adoption of the motto in October. He referenced the argument to keep the motto due to historical significance quoting Justice Sandra Day O’Connor when she said eradicating the references to the divine in oaths and anthems would “sever ties” to history and in certain discrete circumstances one can “refer to the divine without offending the Constitution.”

This brings up the opposing argument as many claim the use of the motto, and other religious references, blur the separation between religion and state and that the current motto does not hold as much historic value as the original.

The Orem City press release nodded to varying opinons when it said “the decision has been met with a range of responses, reflecting the diverse perspectives of Orem’s residents.”

