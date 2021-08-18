GoDaddy’s Commitment to Inclusive Entrepreneurship

We rally behind entrepreneurs in underserved communities.

Our mission is to make opportunity more inclusive for all. As we catalyze a new wave of inclusive entrepreneurship, GoDaddy is changing the way people around the world work, and live, for the better. We believe in providing customized experiences to support underserved entrepreneurs in every stage of their journey. Our work to serve diverse entrepreneurs is rooted in our inclusive beliefs:

Inclusive entrepreneurship fuels local economies across the globe and ultimately improves lives.

Anyone, no matter their age, race, gender, sexual orientation or socioeconomic background should have the opportunity to pursue their independent venture.

Where someone lives — whether it be a thriving or struggling urban, suburban or rural community — should not hinder their ability to pursue their small business idea.

Through strategic partnerships with leading non-profits, activation of our workforce and consistent commitments to the community, GoDaddy provides community-based programs and virtual learning experiences to equip everyday entrepreneurs with the help and tools for their journey, including:

Customized workshop curriculum

One-on-one training, group mentorship and coaching

In-kind products and services

Wrap-around services such as childcare and transportation

Network of support

Demonstrating Our Inclusive Beliefs

In 2020, we demonstrated our support for the racial justice movement by providing direct grants to Black-owned businesses. Recipients of the funding were able to allocate resources to whatever their business needed most, including rent, food to feed their family or funds to pay their employees. Aligning with our inclusive beliefs, our support helps to ensure that anyone has the opportunity to pursue their independent venture. In addition, GoDaddy launched a 2:1 employee donation matching campaign for organizations dedicated to racial equity and social justice — raising over $280,000.

Empower by GoDaddy

Empower by GoDaddy is GoDaddy’s global community and philanthropic program equipping entrepreneurs in underserved communities with training, tools and peer networks to accelerate their journeys. Through the Empower program, GoDaddy partners with leading nonprofits to provide community based programs and virtual learning experiences. Our employees apply their skills, passion and expertise as coaches and mentors. Since its launch in 2017, GoDaddy has served more than 3,500 entrepreneurs through the program, 77% of which are racial minorities.

Supporting Entrepreneurs

During the COVID-19 Pandemic In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, GoDaddy doubled down on its support for everyday entrepreneurs. After pivoting to a 100% virtual model, GoDaddy was able to serve thousands of entrepreneurs and held more than 150 employee-led workshops through the Empower program to help businesses pivot to ecommerce amid COVID-19 shutdowns. In 2021, we hope to double the number of entrepreneurs served in any previous year by reaching more than 5,000 entrepreneurs through the Empower Program.

