GoDaddy sent an email to employees announcing a surprise holiday bonus. It was really a phishing email test, and those who failed were invited to get more security training

Azmi Haroun
FILE PHOTO: The company logo and ticker for GoDaddy Inc. is displayed on a screen on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., March 4, 2019. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
The company logo and ticker for GoDaddy Inc. is displayed on a screen on the floor of the NYSE in New York Reuters

  • GoDaddy is under fire for sending employees an email announcing $650 holiday bonuses.

  • The email was actually phishing test.

  • "To ensure that you receive your one-time bonus in time for the Holidays, please select your location and fill in the details by Friday, December 18th," the email read.

  • Employees who failed the phishing email test were invited to retake the company's security training instead.

  • Visit Business Insider's homepage for more stories.

The world's largest domain registrar and web hosting company, GoDaddy, is facing backlash for duping employees with a phishing test disguised as a holiday bonus announcement.

On December 14, GoDaddy employees received an email from the sender happyholiday@Godaddy.com, titled "GoDaddy Holiday Party," according to The Copper Courier.

"2020 has been a record year for GoDaddy, thanks to you!" the email continued, "though we cannot celebrate together during our annual Holiday Party, we want to show our appreciation and share a $650 one-time Holiday bonus!"

Recipients were asked to submit personal information by December 18. Phishing emails typically prompt unwitting people to reveal personal or financial information which could then be used with malicious intent.

GoDaddy Email
A Dec. 14 email sent to hundreds of GoDaddy employees with a holiday bonus to employees, which was actually a phishing test. Screenshots of the email were sent to The Copper Courier by multiple GoDaddy employees.
GoDaddy Phishing test email
A Dec. 14 email sent to hundreds of GoDaddy employees with a holiday bonus to employees, which was actually a phishing test. Screenshots of the email were sent to The Copper Courier by multiple GoDaddy employees.

 

Multiple GoDaddy employees shared the email with The Copper Courier; the email included a snowflake banner in the theme of a holiday party invite.

Two days after the announcement was sent, at least 500 employees received an email from the company's chief security officer, according to The Copper Courier. 

"You're getting this email because you failed our recent phishing test," the company's chief security officer Demetrius Comes wrote in the email. "You will need to retake the Security Awareness Social Engineering training."

Companies regularly use methods to teach employees about computer safety. Security breaches can have a disruptive effect on businesses and expose people to identity theft.

GoDaddy did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

In 2020, GoDaddy reported "record customer growth" and said  it had surpassed 20 million customers, but the company has not escaped hardship. The company has to lay off or reassign hundreds of employees throughout the pandemic.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Latest Stories

  • Government report warns of potential violence and foreign interference during Georgia Senate runoffs

    With the Georgia Senate runoff races just two weeks away, the Department of Homeland Security is warning of the possibility of “ideologically motivated violence” and even a foreign influence campaign as voters prepare to go to the polls, according to a new internal report obtained by Yahoo News.

  • Military on alert over Trump’s martial law threat: ‘The craziness is unprecedented’

    According to a new report, ranking officers have discussed what they would do if the president declared martial law. President Donald Trump has filed lawsuits after losing the 2020 presidential election and refuses to acknowledge the defeat. A new report claims military leaders have discussed their plan of action if POTUS were to declare martial law toward the last days of his term.

  • Israeli jets fly over Beirut, explosions reported in Syria

    Israeli jets flew very low over parts of Lebanon early Friday, terrifying residents on Christmas Eve, some of whom reported seeing missiles in the skies over Beirut. Minutes later, Syria's official news agency reported explosions in the central Syrian town of Masyaf. Other Syrian media said Syrian air defenses responded to an Israeli attack near the town in the Hama province.

  • Sacrifices were made, but this Brexit deal is closer to what the UK wanted than the Europeans

    Britain was forced to make concessions, but the final Brexit trade deal is far closer to the UK's demand for a Canada-style agreement than the trading partnership the EU wanted. Sovereignty was baked into the British negotiating strategy for the trade deal from the moment Lord David Frost was appointed chief negotiator. Britain could no longer be subject to any foreign power and must have the ability to autonomously set its own rules, independent of Brussels. Fail in this goal, Lord Frost made clear to his team, and the very point of Brexit would be lost. That decision has consequences for the future trading relationship with the EU. It will never be as easy or frictionless as it was when the UK was a member. It also meant foregoing the temptation of becoming a rule-taker, with no say in the forming of EU rules and regulations, in return for easier trade and more money. The dust around the negotiations is still settling, but several of Lord Frost's wins are already clear.

  • Rand Paul Outlines $54 Billion in ‘Outlandish’ Government Waste in Annual Festivus Report

    Senator Rand Paul on Tuesday released his annual report outlining of billions of dollars in "truly outlandish" government waste.This year's "Festivus" waste report, a reference to the fictitious Seinfeld holiday's "airing of grievances," documented nearly $54,746,525,000 in money "totally wasted" by the government."Remember this the next time they tell you there’s 'nothing to cut,'" the Kentucky Republican wrote Wednesday in a Twitter thread highlighting parts of the report.Among Paul's instances of waste were several health studies, including more than $36 million spent on studying why stress makes hair turn gray, more than $1 million spent studying whether people will eat ground-up bugs, and more than $3 million spent interviewing San Franciscans about their edible cannabis use.As far as taxpayer dollars spent aiding other countries, $8.62 billion was spent in Afghanistan on counternarcotics efforts, more than $37 million was spent helping deal with truant Filipino youth, and more than $3 million was spent on sending Russians to American community colleges for a “gap year.”Among funds spent on the environment, energy, and scientific research, more than $1 million was spent walking lizards on a treadmill, nearly $200,000 was spent studying how people cooperate while playing e-sport video games, and more than $2 million on developing a wearable headset to track eating behaviors.The military had several particularly high expenditures this year that Paul listed as waste, including repurposing $1 billion in coronavirus response funds for unrelated acquisitions, more than $ 715 million in lost equipment designated for Syrians fighting ISIS, and $174 million on drones that were lost over Afghanistan.Other eyebrow-raising expenses included more than $4 million spent on spraying alcoholic rats with bobcat urine, more than $10 million spent on would-be coronavirus test tubes that turned up as used soda bottles, and nearly $6 million spent building three bicycle storage facilities at Washington, D.C. Metro stations.In 2020, "Congress spent as never before, doing so ostensibly without a care," the report reads. "Some of that is traceable to COVID-related spending, but a lot of it was not."

  • Iran says U.S. approved its funds transfer to buy COVID vaccines

    DUBAI (Reuters) -Iran has won U.S. approval to transfer funds for coronavirus vaccines from overseas, the central bank chief said on Thursday, as its daily death toll fell to a three-month low. Central Bank governor Abdolnaser Hemmati said an Iranian bank had received backing from the U.S. Treasury's Office of Foreign Assets Control to transfer the money to a Swiss bank to pay for the vaccines. There was no immediate U.S. reaction to Hemmati's remarks.

  • Pair of Nazi headstones removed from Houston Cemetery

    Two German WWII graves bearing Nazi swastikas have been removed from Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery and replaced with new headstones. The pair of headstones had become a long controversy over whether they were historical artifacts worth preserving or emblems of hate that should be destroyed, according to the San Antonio Express-News. The cemetery director, Aubrey David, led several workers to the graves of German prisoners of war Alfred P. Kafka and Georg Forst at around 8:15 a.m. Wednesday.

  • Dog crushed to death by owner during confrontation with mugger

    A dog was crushed to death by its owner after she was knocked over during a confrontation with a mugger in an “unprovoked and unacceptable” attack. Norfolk Terrier, Rufus was crushed while the woman tried to pull the thief off her husband. The man, 56 and his 36 year old wife were walking their two dogs in Westminster, central London, when they were approached by a man pushing a bike along the footpath. The man, who wore a face covering and gloves, stopped the pair before pulling the watch off the man's arm, causing scratches to his forearm. The pair began to struggle and it was at this point that the wife tried to pull the mugger away during the attack at 4.15pm in Spanish Place on August 4.

  • Creek Fire forces Christmas Eve evacuations north of San Diego

    Thousands of people were told to evacuate the Camp Pendleton military base and nearby communities as the Creek Fire spread.

  • Aides fear what Trump will do next as his behavior proves to be erratic after the election

    With four weeks left in President Trump’s term, he is at perhaps his most unleashed — and, as events of the past few days have demonstrated, at the most unpredictable point in his presidency.

  • U.S. cyber agency says SolarWinds hackers are 'impacting' state, local governments

    The U.S. cybersecurity agency said on Wednesday that a sprawling cyber espionage campaign made public earlier this month is affecting state and local governments, although it released few additional details. The hacking campaign, which used U.S. tech company SolarWinds as a springboard to penetrate federal government networks, was "impacting enterprise networks across federal, state, and local governments, as well as critical infrastructure entities and other private sector organizations," the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) said in a statement posted to its website. The CISA said last week that U.S. government agencies, critical infrastructure entities, and private groups were among those affected, but did not specifically mention state or local bodies.

  • Two of Trump's pardons may set a precedent for letting the Trump campaign off the hook

    You know Dasher and Dancer and Roger and Kushner — but do you recall, the most consequential pardon of all?President Trump has issued a flurry of late-term pardons in the lead-up to his departure from office, the most recent of which includes Paul Manafort, Roger Stone, and Charles Kushner, father of Jared Kushner. But two of the president's pardons this week have flown relatively under the radar, despite offering a potential glimpse into Trump's own future.John Tate and Jesse Benton were two of 26 people granted clemency on Wednesday, receiving pardons for their 2016 convictions on campaign bribery charges. The two men, who were aides to former U.S. Rep. Ron Paul, were found guilty of funneling $73,000 to a state senator in exchange for an endorsement of Paul during his 2012 presidential bid, The Des Moines Register reports. The payments were executed through a third-party vendor.What Tate and Benton did, however, looks an awful lot like an LLC used by the Trump campaign to funnel non-FEC registered payments. The company was reportedly created in part by Jared Kushner, per Business Insider.In the White House's official statement on the pardons, it said Tate and Benton were convicted based on an "unclear" and "not well established" campaign reporting law.As the Center for Responsive Politics' Anna Massoglia points out, their conviction was one of few campaign finance cases "resulting in substantial consequences," and the pardoning of the two could send "a very specific message that it is okay to violate FEC ultimate vendor disclosure rules."> THREAD: Trump's John Tate & Jesse Benton pardons are an even bigger deal than they initially seem, sending a very specific message that it is ok to violate FEC ultimate vendor disclosure rules—which Trump's 2020 campaign allegedly violated by routing money through shell companies https://t.co/AK4AC6MHq2> > — Anna Massoglia (@annalecta) December 24, 2020More stories from theweek.com The history of Santa Claus: 7 interesting facts What would actually happen if Trump tried the 'martial law' idea? Wonder Woman 1984 is shockingly regressive

  • Christmas in Florida: Chilly forecast, falling iguanas

    With unexpectedly cold weather in the forecast and pandemic-related curfews in some places, Florida is about to have a Christmas unlike any other in recent memory, and it may involve falling iguanas. The National Weather Service earlier this week warned that South Florida could experience the coldest Christmas Day in 21 years. Morning lows on Saturday could drop into the low 30s and 40s degrees Fahrenheit, the weather service said.

  • Saddam's deadly legacy: 40 years after war with Iran, border area is still littered with landmines

    At first glance, the Mawat district of north-east Iraq is a rustic idyll, a belt of rolling hills lined with olive and fruit groves. But on closer inspection - as many visitors have learned the hard way - it is full of hidden dangers. What looks like a Middle Eastern Tuscany was once on the frontline of Iraq's eight-year war with Iran, where Saddam Hussein's army planted vast quantities of land mines. Lurking in its gulleys and orchards are countless Russian and Italian anti-personnel devices - all still lethal. Today, despite nearly 30 years of mine clearance work, more than half remain - a glaring reminder of the scale of the so-called "legacy mine" threat in former warzones. "We get a lot of requests from mayors and villagers around here to clear the area," says Jabar Fatih Mahmoud, 49, an Iraqi employee of the Mines Advisory Group, the British charity, as he showed The Telegraph around a minefield listed on his clearance map as 'Kalka Shenka 2C'. "But this region is also popular with picnickers, and not everyone knows the mines are here." The minefields in Mawat and the surrounding governorate of Sulaymaniyah are a grim example of how such weapons are used not just for military purposes, but to actively punish civilian populations.

  • Disgraced New York politician found limping by Ohio roadside 23 years after fleeing justice

    The former politician disappeared when he was sentenced for selling pistols without a permit

  • A Lincoln Project ad reportedly turned Trump against Mike Pence. Pence is now bending.

    President Trump has turned against everyone he thinks isn't fighting to keep him in office after he lost the Nov. 3 election, according to several reports and Trump tweets. And among those the president considers insufficiently loyal is Vice President Mike Pence, Axios reports. "A source who spoke to Trump said the president was complaining about Pence and brought up a Lincoln Project ad that claims that Pence is 'backing away' from Trump. This ad has clearly got inside Trump's head, the source said," per Axios.Some of the Lincoln Project's ads are explicitly aimed at getting inside Trump's head, and one spot about former Trump campaign manager Brad Parscale reportedly helped lead to Parscale's ouster. Pence appears to be taking Trump's feelings seriously. Trump can't fire Pence, but "the vice president does not want to leave on bad terms with the president, I can assure you that," an administration official with knowledge of Pence's thinking told The Washington Post.When Pence addressed the pro-Trump group Turning Point USA in West Palm Beach, Florida, on Tuesday, he fed them "the mirage that the election fight was not yet over," the Post reports. "As our election contest continues, I'll make you a promise: We're going to keep fighting until every legal vote is counted," Pence said. "We're going to win Georgia, we're going to save America, and we'll never stop fighting to make America great again." Trump's loss in Georgia has already been affirmed several times, including after both a hand recount and a machine recount.The big challenge for Pence will be presiding over the Jan. 6 joint session of Congress that will ratify President-elect Biden's electoral victory. "Pence's role on Jan. 6 has begun to loom large in Trump's mind," Axios reports. "Trump would view Pence performing his constitutional duty — and validating the election result — as the ultimate betrayal." Pence and his advisers "have begun thinking about how to handle Jan. 6 and escape Trump's ire, but no final decisions have been made," the Post adds.More stories from theweek.com The history of Santa Claus: 7 interesting facts Two of Trump's pardons may set a precedent for letting the Trump campaign off the hook What would actually happen if Trump tried the 'martial law' idea?

  • Commander threatens to target Turkish forces in Libya

    A Libyan commander who launched an offensive last year to capture the capital Tripoli from the U.N.-recognized rival government threatened Thursday to use force against Turkish troops if Ankara doesn't stop interfering in the war-stricken North African country. Khalifa Hifter's comments came in response to the Turkish parliament's decision to extend for 18 months a law that allows the deployment of Turkish troops to Libya. Turkey has also been accused of sending thousands of Syrian mercenaries to Libya.

  • Ghislaine Maxwell's lawyers defend divorce plan

    Ghislaine Maxwell only discussed getting a divorce from her husband before her arrest to "protect" him from the "terrible consequences" of being publicly linked to her, according to new court documents. As Ms Maxwell seeks bail prosecutors have argued that the divorce discussions undermined her claim that her marriage to tech CEO Scott Borgerson was a strong reason for her to stay in the United States to face trial. In a newly filed claim, lawyers for Ms Maxwell said: "Prior to her arrest Ms Maxwell and her spouse had discussed the idea of getting a divorce as an additional way to create distance between Ms Maxwell and her spouse to protect him... from the terrible consequences of being associated with her." They argued there was later no reason to continue the idea of a divorce, which "neither of them wanted in the first place", and that the US government had offered "nothing but unsupported innuendo." They added that the suggestion was "particularly callous and belied by the facts".

  • South Dakota’s controversial governor wields flamethrower in Instagram post

    'Is it too late to add something to my Christmas list,’ she wrote.

  • No, China Did Not 'Expel' a US Warship from its Territory, Navy Says

    China called the McCain's movements "a serious violation" of its sovereignty and security.