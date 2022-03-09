Godbolt to become principal at Terry Sanford, other Cumberland County principals named

John “Royvell” Godbolt was approved as principal at Terry Sanford High School on March 8, 2022.

The Cumberland County Board of Education approved a new principal at Terry Sanford High School, and new administrators for three other schools were announced on Tuesday.

The board unanimously approved John “Royvell” Godbolt as the new principal of Terry Sanford. Superintendent Marvin Connelly Jr. recommended Godbolt for the position.

Godbolt, who previously served as assistant principal and athletic director at Terry Sanford, has worked for Cumberland County Schools since 2005, according to a statement released by the school district.

Connelly announced the three other administrative moves during the school board’s meeting on Tuesday.

Tanya Higgins was announced as the new principal of Eastover-Central Elementary School on March 8, 2022.

Tanya Higgins, who now serves as the principal of Lake Rim Elementary School, will become principal of Eastover-Central Elementary School. Higgins started working for Cumberland County Schools in 2003 as an elementary school teacher, the statement said.

Kamal Watkins was named principal at District 7 Elementary School on March 8, 2022.

Kamal Watkins, who is currently principal of Lillian Black Elementary School, will become principal at District 7 Elementary School. Watkins joined the school system in 2006 as a teacher assistant, according to the statement.

Earlier in the meeting, the school board voted to reassign students from Lillian Black to W.T. Brown Elementary School, indicating the board’s intention to close Lillian Black.

Cornelius Felder was named principal of Pine Forest Middle School on March 8, 2022.

Cornelius Felder, currently principal of Ireland Drive Middle School, will become principal of Pine Forest Middle School. Felder started working for the school system in 1996 as a Career and Technical Education teacher at Terry Sanford, the statement said.

The school board voted to combine Ireland Drive with Douglas Byrd Middle Schools.

The new principal assignments are scheduled to start their new positions July 1.

This article originally appeared on The Fayetteville Observer: John Godbolt at Terry Sanford among new Cumberland County principals