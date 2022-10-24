Godby High School student arrested after being caught with handgun on campus, LCSO says

A Godby High School student was arrested Monday afternoon after being caught with a handgun on campus.

The 15-year-old student was taken to the Juvenile Assessment Center on a charge of possession of a firearm on campus, according to a Leon County Sheriff's Office news alert.

The school resource deputy detained the teenager around 2 p.m., after a "school administrators received information that the student was in possession of the weapon," LCSO said.

The handgun found after a school resource deputy searched a 15-year-old Godby student Monday afternoon.

The student was soon searched and taken into custody. It remains unclear if the gun was loaded, said LCSO spokesperson Angel Green.

In early September, a Godby student was arrested after he was caught with a loaded 9mm handgun and marijuana in his backpack.

Two weeks earlier, a Leon County school resource deputy arrested a 14-year-old, who had a loaded gun in his jacket during a Friday night football game between Lincoln and Godby at Gene Cox Stadium.

As part of its Cease Fire initiative, LCSO and Big Bend Crime Stoppers offer monetary rewards leading to the arrest of any individual illegally possessing a firearm.

Tipsters can remain anonymous and receive a $1,000 reward.

To report a tip, residents can call 850-574-TIPS. Callers will be given a tip code that can be checked for updates on the case. If an arrest is made, a pick-up code will be sent, with the location where the reward may be collected. Tipsters must use the anonymous system to receive the reward.

