Godby High theater program set for state competitions, faces financial setback

For the first time ever, Godby High School's drama club – the Godby Players – has been chosen to go to state competitions with its one-act children's play, "Rumpelstiltskin."

But first, they have to come up with $6,000.

"When we first found out we were going to state we were in awe and super happy," said Andre Williams, a cast member and junior at Godby. "We weren't even thinking about funds at first, and then another kid said, 'we're going to have to fundraise like crazy.' "

Williams said he remembers being 7 years old and attending a Godby Players Drama Club production, uninterested until the curtains drew up, and the Peter Pan show commenced. After the curtain closed, all he could think about was being on stage one day.

Now, he is a dynamic member of the thespian troupe hoping to travel to the Florida State Thespian Festival in Tampa on March 13-16.

Theater teacher and "drama mama" Randi Lundgren said this is the first time Godby has been selected to represent District 1, which covers part of the Panhandle and includes over 30 high schools.

"We are going to state," a Facebook post on the troupe's page announced in November.

The Godby Players Drama Club won best show for their one act children's play "Rumpelstiltskin."

The one-act children's play, "Rumpelstiltskin," written and directed by Lundgren as an improvised take on the Grimm's fairy tale, won best in show against 15 other schools at the District 1 Thespian Festival held at Chiles High School.

"We were kind of nervous that we wouldn't match out to the other schools because we were performing a kids show, and everyone else had these props and all this makeup and our set was really simple," Godby senior and starring cast member Saniah Maul told the Tallahassee Democrat.

But Lundgren told them not to worry about titles and to just go out there and have fun.

"We never dreamed we would go that far," Lundgren said. "We just wanted to participate and see how we'd be (judged), which is for them to tell us how we did and what we could improve upon and what not, and we got superior, so it was just very exciting."

But, they never considered the financial barrier they'd face.

Lundgren says the troupe would have to raise $6,000 to cover costs for travel, overnight stay, meals and registration.

The Godby Players Drama Club won best show for their one act children's play "Rumpelstiltskin."

"Our kids, they sometimes worry that they don't have the opportunities that some of the other schools might have," Lundgren said. "I want them to be able to have all those opportunities that maybe they can't afford financially."

Godby is a Title I school in the 32304 ZIP code, dubbed the poorest in the state. Williams said financial hurdles aren't new to the troupe.

"If it weren't for an anonymous donation, we would not have been able to go to districts with our play," Williams said.

Registration for districts cost $70 per student, Lundgren said. For the state competition, it doubled to $145 per student.

The troupe has been fundraising by selling calendars and applying for scholarships, with some students even going so far as asking their parents to donate money to the troupe in place of buying Christmas gifts.

"We've been working really hard together as a group, and I think we can do it because we really want to show off our talents at state," Williams said.

To make a donation, please contact Randi Lundgren at lundgrenr@leonschools.net for more information.

Alaijah Brown covers children & families for the Tallahassee Democrat. She can be reached at ABrown1@gannett.com.

