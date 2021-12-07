Goddard man arrested after Wichita standoff in U-Haul

A 58-year-old Goddard man arrested after a several-hour standoff Monday in south Wichita where he allegedly revved the engine of a stolen U-Haul at officers and drove around a fenced-in parking lot has prior convictions for burglary and robbery, records show.

Police records show AC Dwayne Gibson was arrested in connection to the incident that started just after 8 a.m. near Broadway and Harry. During the standoff, the suspect would honk at officers and move the vehicle back and forth, but not follow orders to come out, Wichita police spokesperson Paul Cruz told news media monitoring the standoff.

Police think the man broke into the business where the U-Haul was parked by busting out window glass in the front door and then taking keys to one of the trucks.

The standoff ended mid-afternoon after the suspect stepped out of the U-Haul and was taken down by a police dog. He was treated at a Wichita hospital for minor injuries from the K-9 before being booked into Sedgwick County Jail.

Gibson was booked into jail at 4:50 p.m. Monday on suspicion of aggravated burglary, battery on an officer, criminal damage to property, criminal deprivation of a vehicle, interference with an officer and theft, records show.

Gibson had previously been sentenced on eight counts, including burglary and robbery, for incidents that occurred between the 1980s and 2012, according to Kansas Department of Corrections records. He was in and out of Kansas prisons during the 1980s, then returned to prison in 2011 because of a probation violation, records show. He was last released from a Kansas prison in 2017.