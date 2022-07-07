‘Godfather’ Actor and Film Legend James Caan Dies at 82

AUDE GUERRUCCI

Film legend James Caan died Wednesday evening, according to a tweet posted to the actor’s verified Twitter account. He was 82.

A cause of death was not immediately released.

“It is with great sadness that we inform you of the passing of Jimmy on the evening of July 6,” the tweet said. “The family appreciates the outpouring of love and heartfelt condolences and asks that you continue to respect their privacy during this difficult time.”

