‘Godless, amoral and socialist’: Trump fans march on DC, lamenting election result and vowing revenge on their own party

Oliver O'Connell
Crowds arrive for the &#x002018;Stop the Steal&#x002019; rally on 6 January, 2021 in Washington, DC (Getty Images)
Tens of thousands of Trump supporters gathered in Washington, DC vowing revenge on Republican lawmakers who do not back the president’s claims of election fraud as Congress prepared to confirm the results of the electoral college vote.

A roster of fired-up speakers continued to voice their claims that the election was stolen from Donald Trump, setting their sights on upcoming elections in 2022 and 2024.

Congressman Mo Brooks of Alabama was first to speak, addressing the “Save America Rally” on the Ellipse near the White House. A larger crowd gathered nearby on the National Mall.

He accused Republican members of Congress who do not reject electors certifying that Joe Biden won the election of helping to turn America into a “godless, amoral, dictatorial, oppressed, and socialist nation on the decline”.

Donald Trump Jr made it even clearer: "This isn't their Republican Party any more. It's Donald Trump's Republican Party."

Amy Kremer of Women for Trump warned GOP legislators: “We are coming for you.”

New Republican representative Madison Cawthorn referred to his colleagues in Congress as “cowards” for not supporting the president’s baseless claims of fraud.

Among the other speakers were the president’s younger son Eric, his wife Lara, and Mr Trump Jr’s girlfriend Kimberly Guilfoyle. The message was that they were not planning on stepping off the political stage any time soon.

While much of the rhetoric was directed towards resisting today’s confirmation of the electoral college vote, it was overshadowed by a look forward to electoral battles in 2022 and 2024 both against Democrats and Republicans.

This echoed Eric Trump’s words the previous evening that GOP lawmakers would face primary challenges if they do not fight for the president.

Said Mr Brooks: “Today is the day American patriots start taking down names and kicking ass."

There is a plan for rally attendees to march up the Mall to the Capitol Building once the event is over, just as Congress will be voting to affirm the results of the electoral college vote.

